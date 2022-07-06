Newton Twp. man charged with assault

Jul. 5—During a domestic dispute at their home, a Newton Twp. man choked and punched his wife as she held their infant daughter, South Abington Twp. police said.

Frederick W. Summerhill III, 42, 1907 Newton Ransom Road, was arrested on strangulation, endangering the welfare of children and other charges after the incident Saturday afternoon, police said.

Fantine Rabier told police she was trying to leave the home with her 7-month-old daughter when Summerhill punched her in the face and back, grabbed her throat and threw her on a bed before she bit him and fled, the arrest affidavit said.

In an interview with police, Summerhill admitted pushing Rabier onto a bed and holding her down by her shoulder, the affidavit said.

Summerhill was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Laura Turlip, who released him on $15,000 unsecured bail pending a preliminary hearing July 12 at 11 a.m.

