Newton Twp. man charged in break-in

Feb. 21—Toting a steak and frying pan, a Newton Twp. man broke into a neighbor's house through a basement window but soon found himself staring at the barrel of the resident's revolver, the police said.

South Abington Twp. police charged Daniel Ward, 23, of 1831 Newton Ransom Boulevard, with criminal trespass, loitering and prowling at night time, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

Ward was shooed off by Harlen Finch after knocking on Finch's door on Valley View Drive, less than a mile from Ward's home, according to a criminal complaint filed by Patrolman Leonard Harvey.

Thirty minutes later, Finch heard a noise in his basement, called 911 and grabbed a revolver. He discovered Ward who, seeing the gun, retreated back into the basement.

The police arrived and drew their guns on Ward for safety. So did Finch, which drew an order from officers to lower it.

The police searched Ward's backpack and found a steak, a frying pan, cooking utensils and marijuana, though he said he had a medical marijuana card.

Ward told officers he had no idea how he ended up in Finch's home. The last thing he remembered was drinking a beer in the woods.

Ward is in the Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of $10,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled March 6.

