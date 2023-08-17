Newton vice principal accused of sexual abuse of child in 1990s

NEWTON - The vice principal at Merriam Avenue School has been suspended from that post after being charged in Warren County on sexual abuse charges for an alleged incident which occurred more than two decades ago, according to Warren County and Newton officials.

A news release from the prosecutor on Monday said Kenneth Lutz, 52, is accused of aggravated sexual assault and assault by contact. The statement from Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said the incident occurred in the 1998-99 time period and involved a member of a family with which he was friends.

In a statement published on the Newton School District's Facebook page, Superintendent Joseph Piccirillo did not identify anybody by name, but said a "staff member at Merriam Ave School has been arrested and charged with a serious crime."

The letter said he was unable to share details "considering that it is both a personnel matter and an ongoing police matter." He went on to note the accused crime occurred more than two decades ago "while the staff member was employed in another district."

He also noted there are no known accusations "during this staff member's tenure in the Newton Schools."

The prosecutor's statement said Lutz was a friend of the victim's family and she was between the ages of 12 and 13 at the time. "the defendant was a teacher at the victim's elementary school and is a family friend," the statement said, adding that as a friend, "the defendant was responsible for driving the victim to and from school."

Pfeiffer noted that Lutz has worked at the Lopatcong, Merriam Avenue and Beloved Community Charter School in New Jersey and was a teacher at two schools in Florida. Merriam Avenue School contains students in pre-K to grade 4.

Phillipsburg police, the FBI, Homeland Security and Newton police investigated.

Lutz was being held in the Warren County Jail pending further action in the case. No date has been set for a trial.

In the letter posted on Facebook, Piccirillo said he and Merriam Avenue Principal Kevin Stanton are working to fill the assistant's position before the start of school.

This article originally appeared on New Jersey Herald: Newton NJ vice principal accused of sexual abuse of child