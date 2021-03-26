Newton woman charged after 3-year-old wanders from home

Mar. 26—Jennifer R. McMahon, 33, of Newton was charged with neglect or abandonment of a dependent at 1 p.m. March 22 in the 1100 block of North Fifth Avenue East.

According to the criminal complaint, the Newton Police Department was called to a residence in reference to a found child. The reporting party stated a 3-year-old child walked into the house and they had no idea who the child was. Police searched the area for approximately 20 minutes to find the parent but were unsuccessful. The child was taken to the Iowa Department of Human Services to begin a report.

About 30 minutes later, a female arrived at the police station looking for a child. The woman was identified as McMahon, the mother of the child. She told officers she had left her 3-year-old upstairs in the house while she was downstairs packing for around 90 minutes. The NPD and DHS were allowed to enter the house, looked in the area and confirmed there was no packing taking place while McMahon was downstairs away from the child. It is unknown how long the child was left alone outside before entering the reporting party's residence.

McMahon was arrested March 23 on neglect charges, a Class C Felony, and was taken to the Jasper County Jail. She was released on $5,000 cash or surety bond. Her initial appearance will be at 8:30 a.m. April 6.