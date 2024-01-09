Newton woman sentenced to prison for drug trafficking

Jan. 9—A Newton woman will serve up to eight years in prison after being sentenced for trafficking fentanyl.

Alexa Jo Carnes, 36, of Newton, was given an active prison sentence of six to eight years for trafficking opiates, specifically fentanyl, by possession in Catawba County Superior Court, according to the Office of District Attorney Scott Reilly, who represents the 36th district that includes Burke, Caldwell and Catawba counties.

Superior Court Judge Daniel A. Kuehnert, from Burke County, imposed the prison sentence on Jan. 3 after Carnes entered her plea.

Carnes will serve time in the custody of the N.C. Division of Adult Corrections and has been ordered to pay a mandatory fine of $50,000.

On Oct. 17, 2022, a vehicle stop by Maiden police for an expired tag led to the arrest of Carnes for possession of the opiates.

She was the front passenger of the vehicle, and suspected narcotics were found in her seat when she got out of the vehicle. A subsequent search resulted in the discovery of drug paraphernalia in the center console and front passenger door pocket.

Upon her arrest, Carnes told police that she had more drugs on her body and producted three plastic bags of what officers believed could have been narcotics.

The contents of the bags were sent to the State Crime Lab for testing. Tests confirmed a trafficking amount of opiates, according to Reilly's office.

Maiden police investigated the case. Jonathan Greer prosecuted the case for the District Attorney's Office with aid from Legal Assistant Stacey London.