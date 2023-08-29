Newtown CEO faces contempt charges over failure to follow waste cleanup plan, Ohio AG says

Doug Evans, owner of Evans Landscaping, is facing contempt charges after failing to follow through with a court-ordered plan to clean up wasted illegally discarded on a property owned by his company, the Ohio Attorney General's Office said.

Doug Evans, who was convicted in a scheme to fraudulently secure minority business contracts, used Evans Landscaping and three other businesses to illegally discard waste and construction and demolition debris, potentially polluting the Little Miami River, at properties on Mount Carmel, Broadwell and Round Bottom roads, according to a 2021 lawsuit.

As part of a consent order approved by the court in September 2022, Evans agreed to correct the violations and clean up the properties in accordance with a plan authorized by the Ohio EPA and the Hamilton County Health District, officials said.

He was also ordered to pay $550,000, with a quarter of that money going to the Little Miami Conservancy.

Investigators with Hamilton County Public Health observed violations of the waste removal plan during several visits this month to the Broadwell Road property, the attorney general's office said in a Monday court filing.

Excavation is underway at the Broadwell site, but Evans stopped removing debris and has left it lying on the ground, officials said, adding he also failed to submit mandatory progress reports.

“Compliance is not optional,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said in a statement. “Doug Evans needs to clean up the community menace he created or face the consequences.”

The attorney general's office is asking the court to impose a sentence of 30 days in jail and fines, the maximum penalty under state law. Officials say the charges are intended to ensure Evans meets the removal plan's schedule, which could by completed by the end of the year.

Evans was convicted of multiple conspiracy and wire fraud charges in December 2018 and sentenced to 21 months in prison.

After a failed appeal and a request to the court to further delay the execution of his sentence due to fears he might die from COVID-19 in prison, Evans reported to federal prison in June 2021.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, he was transferred to a Cincinnati residential reentry management field office later that year. Those under the care of these offices are typically in residential programs or placed on home confinement.

