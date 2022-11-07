Newtown officer hit during chase through city

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Newtown officer was hit by a driver during a police chase Sunday afternoon, according to Det. Spencer Bischoff.

Multiple agencies were involved in the chase, including Cincinnati police.

Cincinnati police say the chase started in Newtown around 2:30 p.m. and ended on Van Antwerp Place in Avondale.

The driver led police from Newtown to Wilmer Court, where the crash happened, then fled onto Red Bank Road.

Officers say the suspect then got onto I-71 toward Dana Avenue and ended on Van Antwerp Place.

Officers say the suspect fled the vehicle and was eventually taken into custody.

The officer involved in the crash and the driver are expected to be okay.

Police have not identified the officer or the suspect.

The suspect is facing one count of felonious assault on an officer, police said.

