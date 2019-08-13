After Newtown, Pulse, Vegas stirred little change, gun-control advocates hope latest shootings push tougher laws

WASHINGTON – Newtown. Charleston. Pulse. Parkland. Vegas.

America's most infamous mass shootings in the past decade have led to relatively little changes to prevent gun violence. And mass shootings continue – 251 and counting so far this year.

Washington closed background reporting system loopholes, expanded federal aid for school safety and banned bump stocks in the aftermath of those massacres. But gun safety advocates say real solutions such as tighter background checks, an assault weapons ban and restrictions on high-capacity magazines were left off the table.

Now the question is whether the separate mass killings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, that left a combined 31 dead and dozens more wounded over an early August weekend could be the spark that leads to significant change.

Advocates remain skeptical given President Donald Trump's ferocious defense of the Second Amendment and a Republican-controlled Senate that is strongly backed by gun rights groups. A POLITICO/Morning Consult poll released Wednesday found a clear majority back an assault weapons ban, but only 39% said they think it’s very or somewhat likely Congress passes gun control legislation in the next year.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Thursday he has no plans to call the Senate back from recess to vote on laws beefing up gun background checks despite demands for immediate action from more than 200 mayors, including those of El Paso and Dayton.

But the dialogue over larger changes such as "red flag" laws and beefing up background checks – issues Trump has indicated he's willing to consider – are giving gun-control groups hope that this moment might be different. At least in the long run.

That optimism is fueled by shifting political sands: internal strife at the National Rifle Association, the increasing clout and organizing power of the gun-control movement; a Democratic-controlled House willing to pass gun control measures such as background checks; moves by Corporate America in response to recent gun violence; a sense that a groundswell for gun control is growing.

McConnell said Thursday he's willing to have a conversation about background checks and red flag laws that give authorities more power to take firearms away from people deemed threatening. And Trump told reporters several times Friday he supports "meaningful background checks" though he did not offer specifics.

But those who have heard similar promises after horrific mass killings aren't expecting miracles any time soon.

"We've been here before," said Lanae Erickson, senior vice president of Third Way, a center-left group that backs bipartisan gun control.

"I'm very optimistic about the direction of the conversation around guns over the next five years. I'm pessimistic that Mitch McConnell passes something in the next five weeks or five months," she said. "These shifts take time and they're happening. But McConnell is old-school and is not going to do something that is going to make his base angry."

While they have talked about compromise on gun violence, Republicans say the main culprits for gun violence have little to do with firearms: a breakdown of the family, violent video games and a lack of resources to monitor and help the mentally ill.

NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre, who reportedly spoke several times with the president in the days after the Texas and Ohio shooting, tweeted out his opposition to any legislation "that unfairly infringes upon the rights of law-abiding citizens."

"The NRA will work in good faith to pursue real solutions to the epidemic of gun violence in America," he tweeted. "But many proposals are nothing but 'soundbite solutions' – which fail to address the root of the problem, confront criminal behavior, or make our communities safer."

That's unlikely to appease gun control advocates such as Charlie Mirsky, the political director of March for Our Lives, the grassroots organization that grew out of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shootings in Parkland, Fla., in 2018. A supporter of an assault weapons ban, Mirsky said March for Our Lives is willing to give on some issues but not on others.