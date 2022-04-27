Newtown Township latest municipality to eye reduction in single-use plastics

Newtown Township has become the latest Bucks County municipality to pass a resolution urging a voluntary reduction in the use of single-use plastics like supermarket bags and disposable eating and drinking utensils, as officials say they are creating serious environmental issues affecting people, animals and marine life alike.

Elaine McCarron, co-chair of the township Environmental Advisory Council, presented a report at the township supervisors' April 13 meeting on the effects single-use plastics have on the environment, saying single-use plastics don't break down in the environment for 400 to 1,000 years resulting in a "toxic residue for many generations to come."

Following the presentation the supervisors voted unanimously for the resolution which "encourages businesses, residents and visitors to voluntarily participate in reducing the distribution of single-use plastic bags, straws and polystyrene containers."

Each year the United States generates 35 million tons of of plastics refuse, McCarron said, including 100 billion plastic bags, 50 billion plastic water bottles and 25 billion foam cups.

While about 8 to 10% of plastics in the United States can be recycling, plastic bags are too thin. They get caught in machinery and can contaminate it, she said. Plastic bags and wrappings form almost 50 percent of the plastics in landfills and can leach into waterways.

Other single-use plastics include foam cups, plastic eating utensils and straws. These items can be eaten by animals and marine life and because of this, microplastics ― tiny pieces of plastic about the size of sesame seeds — have entered our food supply and the atmosphere, along with toxic chemicals that are released when plastics are incinerated.

"We inhale about a credit card size of plastics every day," McCarron said.

Plastic bottles at a recycling center can be made into carpet fiber or outdoor furniture.

Penn Environment tested 53 waterways in Pennsylvania including the Neshaminy and Tohickon creeks and the Delaware Canal and all of them were contaminated with macro- and microplastics, sne noted.

McCarron and Carol Walsh, also an EAC member, advised residents to take reusable bags with them when shopping and to patronize restaurants and stores that are making efforts to find alternatives to single-use plastics.

In Bucks County, Doylestown Township and Solebury have passed resolutions to reduce the use of plastic while Doylestown Borough is considering a resolution, McCarron said. Warrington also is working on a resolution or other legislation. The City of Philadelphia, Narberth and West Chester passed ordinances and Bethlehem, Lehigh County and Pittsburgh are considering similar resolutions or legislation. Several other states have also enacted measures to reduce the use of plastics.

In 2015, the United States enacted the Microbead Free Waters Act to prohibit the use of microbead plastics in the making of cosmetics and other products so that they don't end up in waterways.

Some businesses that support the effort already have come up with different alternatives to plastics for dining and packaging. One supermarket even offers a cash-back incentive to customers who bring their own bags, she said. "The key to being successful is to change everybody's mindset...Bring your own bag."

Several people in the audience spoke in support of the voluntary reduction in plastic use. "This effort is really a feather in the cap of Newtown Township, one resident said.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Newtown Township joins towns urging reduction in single-use plastics