Newtown Township man admits to killing father in their home

A 22-year-old man admitted Thursday to stabbing to death his father earlier this year in the family's Newtown Township home, though his motive remains unknown.

Jordan Kurman pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and four other related charges in the April 29 murder of Gregory Kurman, 49.

Following the plea, Bucks County Judge Charissa Liller said she reluctantly accepted the negotiated plea deal and sentenced him to 30 to 60 years in prison. The family agreed to the deal.

His patients and others have rallied around the family of Dr. Gregory Kurman, 49, of Newtown Township, a popular dentist murdered April 29, 2022. His oldest son, Jordan, is charged in the death.

Authorities have never publicly identified a motive for the crime, though Jordan Kurman reportedly told his mother that he killed his father for “22 years of abuse,” according to court documents.

In court Thursday, Liller made clear there was no other accusations or evidence of abuse by the victim. "It's important for your father's memory to say that," the judge told Kurman.

Liller also expressed astonishment that Kurman did not appear to express any remorse for killing his father. She asked him why he did it, but Kurman did not offer an explanation.

When she said he did not appear remorseful, he only replied with little effect, "I apologize."

The judge said, "You can't even say the words, 'I'm sorry.'"

In court, two victim impact statements were read, one from the victim's brother, Steven, and one from Jordan Kurman's grandmother, Trudy Goldman. The defendant's younger brother, Tyler, read his own statement and one from his mother, who was not in court Thursday.

The 19-year-old was visibly distraught as he read and was barely able to finish. He said his parents and him love his brother though "he destroyed the family." He indicated his brother's mental health declined over the last decade and he verbally and physically assaulted both parents. The teen was so frightened of his brother he had a lock install on his bedroom door.

He described his father as his and his mother's "best friend."

"Jordan is sick. My brother didn't kill, it was the sickness," Tyler Kurman said.

Story continues

After the murder, Newtown Township police said its past contacts with Jordan Kurman were minor and required no police action. The family purchased the home on David Drive in 2017, property records show.

Bucks County 911 records show that police responded to the Kurman home five times in two years.

Three calls involved a “mental subject” or “psychiatric emergency.” A call in November 2018 was for an “armed subject” and a May 2020 call involved a report of "fraudulent acts", according to records obtained with a Right to Know request. The records do not identify who the calls involved or the outcomes.

Little information about Jordan Kurman is known. He does not appear to have an active social media presence online and he does not appear in photos or social media posts on the accounts of immediate family members.

West Chester University confirmed that Jordan Kurman attended the college in 2018 and 2019, but he did not graduate. While at West Chester, he was reportedly active in Hillel, a Jewish campus organization.

Newtown Township Police were initially called to the Kurman home to investigate a report of a man in cardiac arrest when they encountered Jordan Kurman outside the townhouse, according to court documents.

When Kurman was asked where the person in distress was located, he directed police inside the home, court documents said.

Upon entering the home, police heard Merridth Kurman screaming for help and walked into a bloody scene. Gregory Kurman was on his back in front of the couch with a large kitchen knife near his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"He killed my husband," Merridth Kurman told police, according to the criminal complaint.

Merridth Kurman said she was upstairs when she heard screaming and arguing. When she went to investigate, she saw Jordan drop the knife later found next to her husband, police said.

She claimed her son admitted to stabbing his father, then told her to call the police and take care of his dog, authorities said.

Officers went back outside and noticed that Jordan Kurman had blood on his clothing and took him into custody. He has been incarcerated without bail since his arrest.

The murder of the father of two shocked those who knew him. Kurman was a popular dentist at a Philadelphia practice.

Hundreds of people left comments underneath a tribute to him on the practice’s Facebook page, which described Kurman as ““always a tremendous energy in the office and immediately put patients at ease.”

“The loss of Dr. Kurman will leave a large void in our lives and in our dental practice, but the wonderful memories of the kind and gentle person he was fill our hearts as we send condolences to his family during this difficult time,” the post said.

Newtown Township dentist remembered Slain Newtown Township dentist remembered as 'always full of cheer, stories and laughs'

Son charged in stabbing death of fatherSon charged in stabbing death of Newtown Township man. 'He killed my husband'

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Newtown Township man admits to killing father Gregory Kurman in their home