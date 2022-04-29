Newtown Township police investigating stabbing death

Police are investigating the suspected homicide of a 50-year-old man, who was found dead in a Newtown Township home after police responded Friday morning for a man in cardiac arrest.

Police have not identified the victim, who was found shortly before 5 a.m. inside a home in the first block of David Drive, according to a press release. The man was found dead on the living room floor from an apparent cut to his neck.

A suspect has been taken into custody and a witness is being interviewed at Newtown Township police headquarters, police said. The scene is still considered an active investigation. Police said more information will be released after family notifications are made and the investigation is complete.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Newtown Township investigating homicide; suspect in custody