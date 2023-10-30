Newtownhamilton: Man charged as officers injured in car ramming

A 21-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences after a police car was rammed in County Armagh on Friday.

The incident occurred in the Tullyneill Road area of Newtownhamilton.

Three police officers were injured in the incident, with two being unable to continue their shift.

The arrest came after police were alerted that a man had made off from An Garda Síochána (Irish police) in the Republic of Ireland and crossed into Northern Ireland.

The man has been charged with a number of offences including; failing to stop for police, driving with excess alcohol, dangerous driving and possession of an offensive weapon.

He is due to appear before Newry Magistrates Court on 22 November.