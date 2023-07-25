NewYorkresident sentenced to three years for CT drug trafficking, U.S. attorney says

Jul. 25—The U.S. attorney's office said the charges stem from a U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency New Haven Task Force and Waterbury Police Department-led investigation into drug trafficking in and around the city of Waterbury.

The investigation included court-authorized wiretaps on multiple phones, physical surveillance, controlled purchases of narcotics and motor vehicle stops that resulted in the seizure of drugs and cash proceeds, the U.S. attorney's office said. It also revealed that Jose Duprey, also known as "Red" and "Colorado," trafficked kilogram-quantities of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl, it said.

"Duprey used his place of employment to supply narcotics to other drug distributors, and he used his girlfriend's business, located on Straits Turnpike in Middletown, to store narcotics and other items," it said.

The U.S. attorney's office said Varela-Plaza was a courier for Duprey's drug supplier. On Feb. 23 of 2022, it said, Varela-Plaza called Duprey and arranged to pick up and transport a large quantity of cash proceeds from Duprey.

"Later that day, after investigators observed Varela-Plaza meeting with Duprey, they stopped Varela-Plaza's car and seized $88,000 in cash," it said.

The U.S. attorney's office said Varela-Plaza, Duprey, and 12 other individuals identified during this investigation were arrested on May 25, 2022. That day, it said, a search of Duprey's Waterbury residence and his Middlebury stash location revealed approximately 10 kilograms of cocaine, two kilograms of heroin, two kilograms of fentanyl and more than $107,000 in cash.

—

Hartford Democrats endorse Arunan Arulampalam in mayoral race

—

Farmington River Tubing expected to resume business operations

The U.S. attorney's office said Varela-Plaza has been detained since his arrest, adding he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances on April 25, 2023. It said Varela-Plaza faces immigration proceedings when he completes his prison term, and Duprey has pleaded guilty and awaits sentencing.