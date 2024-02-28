Nex Benedict mourned across the nation: Oklahoma teen's life a conduit for outrage, healing

Nex Benedict loved animals, "The Walking Dead," and playing Minecraft.

They were only 16 when they died earlier this month after suffering injuries from a fight at school. Although the exact details of the fight are unclear, the teen's family and friends have said Nex was routinely bullied because of their gender identity.

The news of the high school sophomore's death has generated widespread attention, in part because of the ubiquitous nature of bullying, but it's also acted as a conduit to direct outrage toward Oklahoma's anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and policy.

Renkl: Of All the Wrenching Details of Nex Benedict’s Death, This One Broke My Heart

"There’s much we don’t know about why Nex Benedict, a nonbinary teenager in Owasso, Okla., died a day after a fight in a high school bathroom. But there are some things we do know, and all of them add up to tragedy," Margaret Renkl writes in her essay in the New York Times.

"Of all the wrenching details that have emerged in news coverage of Nex Benedict’s death, the one that broke my heart in two was a comment by the woman who raised them. 'Nex did not see themselves as male or female,' Sue Benedict told Bevan Hurley of The Independent. 'Nex saw themselves right down the middle. I was still learning about it, Nex was teaching me that.'

"This grandmother in Oklahoma wasn’t condemning a child she didn’t understand. She was listening. She was learning. She was trying to understand.

"Don’t we all owe it to our children to listen?"

The Moore American: Words have power

"Oklahoma has, by decree and design of state policymakers, become a less hospitable place for people who don’t see themselves at one end of the spectrum of gender or sexuality.

"It isn’t even that ironic that many of the same people who spent the pandemic protesting a loss of liberty for not being able to go into movie theaters then became staunch proponents of laws to deny people a right to exist as they see themselves. It’s just tragic."

A flag is pictured at Owasso High School in Owasso, Okla., Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. Students and community members gathered for peaceful demonstration in honor of Nex Benedict, calling on school and state officials to better protect LGBTQ+ students.

