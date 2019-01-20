How Do Nexans S.A.’s (EPA:NEX) Returns On Capital Compare To Peers?

Today we’ll evaluate Nexans S.A. (EPA:NEX) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Nexans:

0.098 = €330m ÷ (€5.0b – €2.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

So, Nexans has an ROCE of 9.8%.

Does Nexans Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, Nexans’s ROCE appears to be around the 11% average of the Electrical industry. Regardless of where Nexans sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

Our data shows that Nexans currently has an ROCE of 9.8%, compared to its ROCE of 5.5% 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the company is improving.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Nexans.

Nexans’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Nexans has total liabilities of €2.5b and total assets of €5.0b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 51% of its total assets. Nexans has a relatively high level of current liabilities, boosting its ROCE meaningfully.

What We Can Learn From Nexans’s ROCE

The ROCE would not look as appealing if the company had fewer current liabilities.