NEXANS RECOGNIZED WITH PRESTIGIOUS ‘A’ SCORE FOR CLIMATE CHANGE



Paris, December 8, 2020 – Nexans has been recognized for leadership in corporate sustainability by global environmental non-profit CDP, securing a place on its prestigious ‘A List’ for tackling climate change.



Nexans was recognized for its actions to cut emissions, mitigate climate risks and develop the low-carbon economy, based on the data reported by the company through CDP’s 2020 climate change questionnaire.

Nexans is one of a small number of high-performing companies out of 5,800+ that were scored. Through significant demonstrable action on climate, Nexans is leading on corporate environmental ambition, action and transparency worldwide.

CDP’s annual environmental disclosure and scoring process is widely recognized as the gold standard of corporate environmental transparency. In 2020, over 515 investors with over US$106 trillion in assets and 150+ major purchasers with US$4 trillion in procurement spend requested companies to disclose data on environmental impacts, risks and opportunities through CDP’s platform. Over 9,600 responded – the highest ever.

A detailed and independent methodology is used by CDP to assess these companies, allocating a score of A to D- based on the comprehensiveness of disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks and demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets. Those that don’t disclose or provided insufficient information are marked with an F.

"The climate emergency is upon us. Because we are aware that our actions, our production processes, as well as our products and services, have an immediate impact on climate issues, Nexans has made energy transition one of its strategic priorities. Aware of our industrial responsibility, Nexans is taking concrete actions to fight global warming", says Christopher Guérin, CEO of Nexans. "This recognition is an encouragement for our company to amplify its efforts and actions to meet the challenges posed by the sustainable electrification of the future".

Nexans is fully aware of its responsibility for sustainable electrification and intends to meet this objective, including at the operational level. This is why the Group has announced its commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030. To achieve this, Nexans is deploying a clearly defined roadmap, including an average annual reduction of 4.2% in its greenhouse gas emissions, particularly on scopes 1 and 21. This reduction ensures that the Group carries out the work necessary to contribute to the objective set in the Paris agreements at COP21 (2015) to maintain the global warming trajectory at 1.5°C.

Paul Simpson, CEO of CDP, said: “We extend our congratulations to all the companies on this year’s A List. Taking the lead on environmental transparency and action is one of the most important steps businesses can make, and is even more impressive in this challenging year marked by COVID-19. The scale of the risk to businesses from climate change, deforestation and water insecurity is enormous, and we know the opportunities of action far outweigh the risks of inaction. Leadership from the private sector will create an ‘ambition loop’ for greater government action and ensure that global ambitions for a net zero sustainable economy become a reality. Our A List celebrates those companies who are preparing themselves to excel in the economy of the future by taking action today.”

The full list of companies that made this year’s CDP A List is available here, along with other publicly available company scores: https://www.cdp.net/en/companies/companies-scores

The full methodology and criteria for the A List is available on CDP’s website at: https://www.cdp.net/en/companies/companies-scores

About Nexans

Nexans is a key driver for the world’s transition to a more connected and sustainable energy future. For over 120 years, the Group has brought energy to life by providing customers with advanced cable technologies for power and data transmission. Today, Nexans goes beyond cables to offer customers a complete service that leverages digital technology to maximize the performance and efficiency of their critical assets. The Group designs solutions and services along the entire value chain in three main business areas: Building & Territories (including utilities and e­mobility), High Voltage & Projects (covering offshore wind farms, subsea interconnections, land high voltage), and Industry & Solutions (including renewables, transportation, oil and gas, automation, and others).

Corporate Social Responsibility is a guiding principle of Nexans’ business activities and internal practices. In 2013 Nexans was the first cable provider to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group’s commitment to developing ethical, sustainable and high-quality cables also drives its active involvement within leading industry associations, including Europacable, the NEMA, ICF and CIGRE.

Nexans employs nearly 26,000 people with an industrial footprint in 34 countries and commercial activities worldwide. In 2019, the Group generated 6.7 billion euros in sales.

3Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.

For more information, please visit www.nexans.com

About CDP



CDP is a global non-profit that drives companies and governments to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Voted number one climate research provider by investors and working with institutional investors with assets of US$106 trillion, we leverage investor and buyer power to motivate companies to disclose and manage their environmental impacts. Over 9,600 companies with over 50% of global market capitalization disclosed environmental data through CDP in 2020. This is in addition to the hundreds of cities, states and regions who have disclosed, making CDP’s platform one of the richest sources of information globally on how companies and governments are driving environmental change. CDP is a founding member of the We Mean Business Coalition.

Visit https://cdp.net/en or follow @CDP to find out more.

Contacts:

Communication Financial Communication

Catherine Garipoglu Aurélia Baudey-Vignaud

Tel.: + 33 (0)1 78 15 04 78 Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 03 94

catherine.garipoglu@nexans.com aurelia.baudey-vignaud@nexans.com

Minaa El Baz

Tel. : +33 (0)1 78 15 04 65

minaa.el_baz@nexans.com

1 This objective applies to scopes 1 and 2 as well as part of scope 3 relating to business travel, waste produced, as well as upstream and downstream transport, as defined by the GHG protocol - ghgprotocol.org







