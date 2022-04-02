NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE): When Will It Breakeven?

NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. NEXE Innovations Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines. The CA$50m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of CA$17m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of CA$19m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which NEXE Innovations will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

NEXE Innovations is bordering on breakeven, according to some Canadian Packaging analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of CA$117k in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 119% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of NEXE Innovations' upcoming projects, but, bear in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 2.8% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

