Nexeon MedSystems, Inc. (NXNN) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nexeon MedSystems, Inc. (NXNN) closed at $3.50, marking no change from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 41.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 3.85%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.28%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NXNN as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, NXNN is projected to report earnings of -$0.82 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 41.43%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.84 million, down 15.05% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NXNN. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. NXNN is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NXNN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



