When Will NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) Breakeven?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse NexGen Energy Ltd.'s (TSE:NXE) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. On 31 December 2022, the CA$2.7b market-cap company posted a loss of CA$57m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which NexGen Energy will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 5 of the Canadian Oil and Gas analysts is that NexGen Energy is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of CA$2.0m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 115% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving NexGen Energy's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, bear in mind that typically energy companies, depending on the stage of operation and resource produced, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 18% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

