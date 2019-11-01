Is NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans?

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So, the natural question for NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

How Long Is NexJ Systems's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When NexJ Systems last reported its balance sheet in September 2019, it had zero debt and cash worth CA$6.7m. Importantly, its cash burn was CA$4.7m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from September 2019 it had roughly 17 months of cash runway. While that cash runway isn't too concerning, sensible holders would be peering into the distance, and considering what happens if the company runs out of cash. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is NexJ Systems Growing?

Some investors might find it troubling that NexJ Systems is actually increasing its cash burn, which is up 12% in the last year. Also concerning, operating revenue was actually down by 16% in that time. Taken together, we think these growth metrics are a little worrying. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For NexJ Systems To Raise More Cash For Growth?

NexJ Systems seems to be in a fairly good position, in terms of cash burn, but we still think it's worthwhile considering how easily it could raise more money if it wanted to. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash to fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Since it has a market capitalisation of CA$21m, NexJ Systems's CA$4.7m in cash burn equates to about 22% of its market value. That's fairly notable cash burn, so if the company had to sell shares to cover the cost of another year's operations, shareholders would suffer some costly dilution.

So, Should We Worry About NexJ Systems's Cash Burn?

Even though its falling revenue makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought NexJ Systems's cash runway was relatively promising. We don't think its cash burn is particularly problematic, but after considering the range of factors in this article, we do think shareholders should be monitoring how it changes over time.