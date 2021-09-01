When Will NexLiving Communities Inc. (CVE:NXLV) Turn A Profit?

NexLiving Communities Inc. (CVE:NXLV) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. NexLiving Communities Inc. owns and manages multi-unit residential real estate properties in Canada. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a CA$2.2m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of CA$2.3m, moving it further away from breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on NexLiving Communities' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 2 of the Canadian Real Estate analysts is that NexLiving Communities is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of CA$1.7m in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 152% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for NexLiving Communities given that this is a high-level summary, however, take into account that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. NexLiving Communities currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

