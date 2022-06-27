Nexo Sends Cease and Desist Letter to Anonymous Twitter Account Accusing It of Embezzlement

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

A person or persons using the Twitter handle "@otteroooo" is the target of Nexo’s legal department, after the tweeting Mustelidae alleged that Nexo’s co-founders had siphoned funds from a charity called HelpKarma.

In a tweet thread, otteroooo alleged that Kosta Kanchev, a co-founder of Nexo, siphoned funds as an executive the from charity crowdfunding platform HelpKarma to build “a palace the size of a high school.”

But as Nexo pointed out in a rebuttal, there’s an issue of confused identity: The founder of HelpKarma is Constantine Krastev, not Kosa Kanchev, who shares little physical similarities to Krastev.

For otteroooo's part, the Twitter identity maintains that it wasn’t personally served a Cease and Desist notice by Nexo.

The twitter presence also claims that a PR representative of Nexo, operating via an anonymous account, offered to purchase otteroooo's Twitter profile — provided that it would feed "dirt" on competitors of Nexo back to headquarters. Nexo didn't respond to a request for comment on this allegation by press time.