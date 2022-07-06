Nexo in talks to buy out Vauld

Nexo said it plans to not only protect Vauld’s existing customer base but also to give them access to an improved range of services.

Nexo said it signed an indicative term sheet with Vauld that grants it a 60-day exclusive exploratory period for a potential acquisition of the Singapore-headquartered crypto exchange.

The London-based cryptocurrency platform plans to acquire up to 100% of Vauld and reorganize its future operations with the aim to accelerate a deeper presence in Asia.

“I understand that a lot of our customers are nervous about your funds,” Vauld cofounder and chief executive officer Darshan Bhatija said. “We are working tirelessly to ensure your financials are protected.”

Nexo aims to provide “immediate assistance” and “alleviate” the freeze on withdrawals on Vauld’s platform, Nexo said.

