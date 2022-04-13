Nexo Unveils Payment Card Where Users Get to Keep Their Crypto

Jamie Crawley
·1 min read

Nexo has unveiled a crypto-backed payments card that allows users to spend without having to sell their digital assets.

  • The crypto lender is offering the Nexo Card in partnership with Mastercard and corporate payment services provider DiPocket, giving access to 92 million merchants worldwide.

  • Nexo claims the card is the first to allow users to spend without selling their digital assets. It is linked to a Nexo crypto-backed credit line, with cardholders' digital assets as collateral. Payment is made through the credit line, which is available in fiat and stablecoins.

  • The card is available across "select European markets" having completed a partial roll-out earlier this year. The company declined to be more specific.

  • Debit and credit cards linked to digital assets are established in the crypto industry, though many users may be put off because of the risk of losing gains in crypto's value. Nexo's card might encourage more frequent use of crypto-backed cards in everyday transacting by alleviating this risk.

  • The card can be linked to Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Read more: FTX Readies Visa Debit Card for Users to Spend Crypto Balances

