    NexPoint Residential Trust Inc.: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    DALLAS (AP) _ NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NXRT) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

    The Dallas-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $16.1 million, or 66 cents per share, in the period.

    Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

    The company said it had a loss of $9.3 million, or 38 cents per share.

    The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $50.7 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $50.8 million.

    The company's shares have fallen 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 14% in the last 12 months.

