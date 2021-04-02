Nexstar Media Group Stock Is Believed To Be Fairly Valued

- By GF Value





The stock of Nexstar Media Group (NAS:NXST, 30-year Financials) appears to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $142.7 per share and the market cap of $6.2 billion, Nexstar Media Group stock gives every indication of being fairly valued. GF Value for Nexstar Media Group is shown in the chart below.





Because Nexstar Media Group is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 21.9% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 16.09% annually over the next three to five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Nexstar Media Group has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.02, which is in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified. The overall financial strength of Nexstar Media Group is 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Nexstar Media Group is poor. This is the debt and cash of Nexstar Media Group over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Nexstar Media Group has been profitable 8 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $4.5 billion and earnings of $17.48 a share. Its operating margin of 28.97% better than 94% of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Nexstar Media Group's profitability as strong. This is the revenue and net income of Nexstar Media Group over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Nexstar Media Group is 21.9%, which ranks better than 88% of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 32.3%, which ranks better than 84% of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Nexstar Media Group's return on invested capital is 7.57, and its cost of capital is 7.39. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Nexstar Media Group is shown below:

In closing, the stock of Nexstar Media Group (NAS:NXST, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 84% of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified. To learn more about Nexstar Media Group stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

