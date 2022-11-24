Next act for Palin unclear after Alaska House losses

110
BECKY BOHRER
·5 min read

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Republican Sarah Palin re-emerged in Alaska politics over a decade after resigning as governor with hopes of winning the state’s U.S. House seat. She had a lot going for her: unbeatable name recognition, the backing of former President Donald Trump in a state he carried twice, an unrivaled ability to attract national media attention.

But she struggled to catch fire with voters, some of whom were put off by her 2009 resignation, and ran what critics saw as a lackluster campaign against a Republican endorsed by state party leaders and a breakout Democrat who pitched herself as a regular Alaskan and ran on a platform of “fish, family and freedom.”

Palin lost two elections for the House seat Republican Don Young held for 49 years before his death in March — an August special ballot to determine who would serve the remainder of his term and the Nov. 8 general election for a full two-year term. Results of the Nov. 8 election were announced Wednesday. Both ranked-choice votes were won by Democrat Mary Peltola, who is Yup’ik and with her win in the special election became the first Alaska Native to serve in Congress.

Peltola, a former state lawmaker, avoided the sniping between Palin and Republican Nick Begich, who cast the former governor as a quitter and self-promoter. Palin suggested that Begich, who entered the race last fall, months before Palin, and is from a family of prominent Democrats, was a “plant” siphoning votes from her. The two nonetheless encouraged a “rank the red” strategy ahead of this month’s election in hopes of recapturing the seat for the GOP. The general election also included a Libertarian who lagged far behind.

Jim Lottsfeldt, a political consultant affiliated with a super PAC that supported Peltola, said the elections to many looked like “easy layups” for Republicans.

Palin, the 2008 Republican vice-presidential nominee, could have “run away” with them but didn’t seem focused, he said. He cited as missteps Palin's trips outside Alaska, including one to New York days before the general election, and “goofy” events at home, including one put on by a political action committee that was sparsely attended and featured a James Brown tribute performer.

With the losses, Lottsfeldt said, the one-time conservative sensation becomes “sort of old news.”

Republican strategist Brad Todd said Palin “had a lot of the characteristics that President Trump had before President Trump came along. And now there are plenty of imitators of President Trump.” He said that poses a challenge for someone like Palin, who has "a lot more company in her lane than she had 12, 14 years ago.”

“One challenge, and President Trump will have this challenge as well, is if you're going to be the sort of like mercenary sent to fight big battles, you need to win,” Todd said.

But he said the “anti-elite vernacular” common in the Republican party comes naturally to Palin, and two election losses won't “stop her from being a very powerful surrogate for some people if she wants to."

Palin has pledged support since the election for an effort aimed at repealing a system approved by Alaska voters in 2020 that replaced party primaries with open primaries and instituted ranked-choice voting in general elections. This year's elections were the first held under the system, which Palin began railing against before the first votes were cast.

Art Mathias, a leader of the repeal effort, said Palin has a “huge audience” and will be “invaluable” in efforts to advance it.

Palin told reporters on Election Day she wasn’t sure what she would be doing in two years if she lost but said “my heart is in service to Alaskans.” She also said she wanted to talk with members of Congress about what she could do, even outside elected office, “to help ensure that Americans can trust what’s going on in government.”

The comments were similar to those she made in 2009 when she resigned as governor. Palin attributed her decision to step down to public records requests and ethics complaints that she said had become distractions.

Palin, a former mayor of her hometown Wasilla, made a splash in conservative politics after bursting onto the national stage in 2008 with her folksy demeanor and zingy one-liners. She wrote books, hit the speaking circuit, appeared on reality television programs, spent time as a Fox News contributor and formed a political action committee that has since disbanded.

While she largely stayed out of Alaska politics after leaving the governor’s office, Palin was an early supporter of Trump’s 2016 run and made headlines this year with an unsuccessful lawsuit against The New York Times.

In a June interview she bristled at critics suggestions she had left Alaska behind, saying she lives in the state, has raised her kids here and is “so Alaskan” she had recently hit a moose while driving.

Palin has been making videos through Cameo, a site where people can pay for personalized messages from celebrities. Hers are advertised at $199.

Palin revived her 2008 mantra, “Drill, baby, drill,” during the House race in calling for more oil production, and while she and Peltola were friendly, Palin argued the ranked voting system had “produced the travesty of sending a Democrat to Congress to represent Alaska, one of the reddest states in the country.”

Andrew Halcro, a former Republican state lawmaker who ran for governor against Palin and was among the 48 candidates in the House special primary in June, said he doesn’t think Palin “really understood and recognized the high percentage of voters who just don’t like her.” Palin didn’t take steps to win them over or to attract Begich supporters, he added.

Begich was the second candidate eliminated in the general election after the Libertarian. When Begich's 64,392 votes were transferred in the ranked choice voting tabulation process, just over 43,000 went to Palin but about 21,500 of his voters didn't pick a second choice or gave their vote to Peltola, who defeated Palin with 55% of the vote.

But Halcro said he doesn’t see Palin disappearing from the stage.

“My question is, when have people like Palin or Trump ever walked away after they’ve lost? … They’ve just ratcheted up their rhetoric,” he said.

.

Recommended Stories

  • Peltola, 1st Alaska Native in Congress, wins full term

    U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola has been elected to a full term in the House, months after the Alaska Democrat won a special election to the seat following the death earlier this year of longtime Republican Rep. Don Young. Peltola defeated Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich, as well as Libertarian Chris Bye in the Nov. 8 election. Results of the ranked choice election were announced Wednesday.

  • Democrat Peltola re-elected to U.S. House in Alaska

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Representative Mary Peltola of Alaska, a Democrat first elected in August, was reelected to a full two-year term on Wednesday, beating two Republicans, former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin and businessman Nick Begich. Peltola came out on top after Alaska finished tabulating all ballots in a publicly broadcast session using its new "ranked choice" system, which allows voters to list candidates in order of preference. Peltola would have won even under the old system, as she had a significant plurality against Palin and Begich from the first count.

  • Sarah Palin defeated by Mary Peltola in Alaska comeback bid

    The Republican suffers her second loss in three months to Mary Peltola, the first Alaskan Native elected to Congress.

  • French lower house votes to make abortion a constitutional right

    PARIS (Reuters) -France's lower house on Thursday voted by a large majority to enshrine abortion rights in the constitution, with MPs on the left and centre saying the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of a landmark ruling in June showed the need for new steps. Parliament approved the motion, put forward by the leftist opposition, with 337 votes in favour and 32 against, but the path to enshrining abortion rights in the constitution will not be easy, as a bill must be approved in the same terms by the lower house and the Senate, which is controlled by the right. Last month, the Senate rejected a cross-party bill aimed at making the right to abortion and contraception part of the constitution.

  • Alaska's Murkowski, Peltola win reelection in latest Trump rebuke

    Peltola and Murkowski came out on top after Alaska officials finished tabulating all ballots from the Nov. 8 election using the state's new "ranked choice" system, which allows voters to list candidates in order of preference. Murkowski, 65, has represented Alaska in the Senate since 2002 and built an independent profile as one of the chamber's few centrists.

  • Elon Musk Says He’ll Reinstate Suspended Twitter Accounts Beginning Next Week

    Twitter owner Elon Musk said Thursday that beginning next week he will begin reinstating suspended accounts of users, who had been banned for offenses such as violent threats, harassment, abuse and misinformation. His move comes in response to a Twitter poll, which asked, “Should Twitter offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts, provided that they […]

  • Trump Obviously Has Some Kind of Psychodrama Going on With Musk

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyIs Twitter really going to “go crazy” now that new owner Elon Musk has allowed previously banned users like former President Donald Trump back on the platform?Hosts Will Sommer and Kelly Weill discuss the prospects for the beleaguered social media site on this week’s episode of Fever Dreams.“It seems like the Elon Musk strategy for letting people back on has been people with big fan bases with some amount of quasi-respectability,” Sommer

  • Alaska Democrat Mary Peltola Wins Full Term in House, Defeating Sarah Palin a Second Time This Year

    Palin previously lost to Peltola in August during Alaska's special House election

  • China signals more monetary policy stimulus on the table

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how stocks exposed to China are trading on news of rising COVID cases and the possibility of monetary stimulus.

  • Kanye West reportedly showed explicit photos of Kim Kardashian to employees

    Kanye West reportedly showed explicit photos of Kim Kardashian to employees

  • Jeff Gorell declares victory; Bill-de la Peña says 'This is not the end'

    Jeff Gorell maintains edge in latest count while his opponent pledges to continue fighting for community interests, not special interests.

  • 80% of Kyiv residents cut off from electricity and water supply

    80% of Kyiv residents have been cut off from electricity and water supply following the Russian missile attack on 23 November. Source: Vitalii Klychko, the Mayor of Kyiv, on air on Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty Quote: "Like the whole of Ukraine, Kyiv was the target of this recent Russian attack.

  • Ukraine races to restore power knocked out by Russian air strikes

    KYIV (Reuters) -Power was gradually being restored to Ukrainian cities including the capital Kyiv on Thursday, a day after Russian missile strikes caused Kyiv's biggest outages in nine months of war. In a big improvement from Wednesday, when authorities said power was lost across the entire Kyiv region, public transport was operating in the capital, with buses replacing trams to save power. Energy Minister German Galushchenko said three nuclear power stations that were switched off because of the attacks on Wednesday were expected to be back on line later on Thursday, and this would help ease supply problems.

  • Alaska Native Mary Peltola Wins Full Term As State’s Sole House Member

    After winning an August vote to serve out an unexpired term, Peltola now gets a full two-year term in Congress.

  • Blackouts, power cuts in Ukraine after missile strikes

    STORY: Russian missiles rained down on Ukraine Wednesday, knocking out electricity in the Kyiv region and elsewhere across the country.At least six people were killed during attacks that targeted energy facilities, cutting power in many regions and forcing emergency blackouts elsewhere as Moscow pushed a campaign to plunge Ukrainian cities into darkness and cold with winter setting in.Emergency crews rushed patients into a Kyiv hospital Wednesday after the strikes, though power to the hospital was also cut, forcing staff to use generators and stored water. CHIEF DOCTOR AT KYIV REGIONAL HOSPITAL, YEVHEN LAPSHYN: “At the moment, there is no water in the hospital. But we have stored water. We made preparations beforehand.”The entire capital region - with over three million people - was deprived of power and running water, according to the governor. The lack of power forced the shutdown of nuclear reactors in Ukraine's south and west, all in government-held territory, the state-run nuclear energy firm Energoatom said.Ukraine's largest nuclear complex, at Zaporizhzhia near the front lines in the south, is Russian-controlled and was previously switched off because of shelling that both sides blame on each other.A maternity hospital in the region was destroyed by shelling Wednesday. Officials said a doctor and patient were pulled from the debris, but a two-day old baby was killed. The child's grandmother looked on as rescue workers sifted through the rubble.TETIANA SVISTUNOVA: “She said a missile hit the maternity hospital and she could not find her child. She was pulled out from under the rubble by the emergency workers. Her child was dead.”Ukraine's top military commander said air defenses shot down 51 of 67 Russian cruise missiles launched on Wednesday, including 20 of the 30 that targeted Kyiv.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the attacks targeted infrastructure, energy, and regular civilians. "The result is tragic. There is a big number of wounded, there are killed ones. Please accept my condolences, all who lost relatives and close ones. Concerning electricity and water supply – everyone is working. Electricians are working, rescue servicemen are working, everyone is working. Local authorities – the task is set. We will rebuild everything. We will get through it all. Because we are an unbreakable people."Since October, Russia has openly acknowledged targeting Ukraine’s civil power and heating systems with long-range missiles and drones. Moscow says the aim is to reduce Kyiv’s ability to fight and push it to negotiate; Ukraine says the strikes on infrastructure are war crimes.Russia denies its troops deliberately attack civilians or have committed atrocities.

  • Kevin the turkey blamed for campaign of mass pecking violence

    November is usually a bad time of year to be a turkey in the US, with 46 million of them ending up on dinner tables across the country for Thanksgiving.

  • Georgia Supreme Court reinstates law allowing abortions up to six weeks

    The Georgia Supreme Court on Wednesday temporarily reinstated the state's law that allows abortion up to six weeks of pregnancy while the court considers an appeal in the case.

  • Kyiv counts damage after Russian missile strikes, at least six dead

    Russian missiles on Wednesday knocked out electricity in the Kyiv region and elsewhere across the country, killing at least six people during attacks that caused blackouts across the country. Kyiv was one of the main targets of missile strikes on energy facilities that cut power in many regions and made emergency blackouts necessary in others to conserve energy and enable repairs as winter sets in. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, speaking late on Wednesday, said 80% of people in the capital were without power and water.

  • Putin promises further efforts to unblock more Russian fertiliser exports

    President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday Russian officials would work to unblock Russian fertilisers stuck in European ports and to resume ammonia exports via a pipeline through Ukraine. At a meeting with Russian businessman Dmitry Mazepin, who gave up control of fertiliser producer Uralchem-Uralkali after he was hit by EU sanctions in March, Putin said Russia was ready to increase its fertiliser exports.

  • ‘He kind of amps them up’: ‘Kevin’ the ringleader as turkeys terrorize Massachusetts town

    Residents of Woburn near Boston subjected to attacks and intimidation by group of wild turkeys – and especially Kevin