The next Apple Watch could come in two new finishes

We're still a few weeks away from Apple's next big product launch, but more clues about the new lineup of gadgets are starting to emerge — including the Apple Watch.

The forthcoming Apple Watch will be available in two new finishes, according to images uncovered in the latest watchOS beta, spotted by iHelpBR. The blog published photos from the watchOS startup screen, which indicate the next Apple Watch will be available in titanium and ceramic cases.

Apple has used a ceramic finish in the past, the last time being the Apple Watch Series 3, but this would be the first time the company has made it in titanium. Both options are likely to be higher-priced Apple Watch Edition models, which use more premium materials than the regular-priced, aluminum Apple Watch. Read more...

