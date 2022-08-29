What’s Next for Asian Markets Following Fed’s Hawkish Tilt at Jackson Hole

Abhishek Vishnoi and Tassia Sipahutar
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Asian assets enter Monday on the backfoot following the Federal Reserve’s hawkish tilt at the Jackson Hole symposium, which has investors searching for havens.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Beyond the immediate weakness in the region’s currencies and equities markets, analysts also warn of longer-term risks of funds flowing out of Asia, and further erosion of the rebound seen in risk assets since June.

Here are some comments on what’s next for Asian markets:

Inflows Reversal

Foreign inflows to emerging markets may reverse because Powell has disappointed some investors who expected a pivot to more dovish stance, according to Manish Bhargava, a fund manager at Straits Investment Holdings in Singapore. Powell was “really hawkish. I think it is going to be a lot of red on Monday even in Asia,” said Bhargava. “Clearly the number one goal for Fed is to fight inflation and they are going to go at it. So you know that the summer rally you saw is going to fizzle out. It’s really showing signs of reversal.”

“Inflows were because people were expecting Fed’s pivot coming sooner rather than later,” said Grace Tam, chief investment adviser at BNP Paribas Wealth Management in Hong Kong. “But for now its coming later rather than sooner,” she said, adding that the dollar will stay strong and “we may see outflows in emerging markets.”

Yen to 140

“USD/JPY is the most obvious way to play for an increasingly determined Fed, with 140 likely to give way before the September FOMC meeting,” said Sean Callow, senior currency strategist at Westpac Banking Corp. “This is a fresh adrenaline shot for the US dollar.”

“The interest rate differential will still put pressure on yen. So we actually see yen 140,” said BNP’s Tam. “A weak yen is actually positive for Japanese equities but obviously in local currency terms. For foreigners buying Japanese equities they need to hedge the currency risk,” she adding that the problem is that hedging cost aren’t cheap.

Immediate Hit

“Early trading in Asia could be very ugly given the magnitude of the correction of the US equity markets,” said Gary Dugan, chief executive at the Global CIO Office in Singapore. “Our quant model is giving a near-term sell signal on the equity markets with a risk of a complete unwind of the run up in markets we saw from mid-June.”

Pepperstone Group Ltd. see Powell’s speech as designed to remove any doubt about the Federal Reserve’s commitment to being tough in its battle against inflation. “We head into the new week with risky assets getting smacked on Friday and we look for Asian equity to open 1% to 1.5% lower,” Chris Weston, head of research, wrote in a note. “Equity was where the volatility has most notably been seen and we spill into the new week with a downside bias.”

EM FX Pain

“The depreciation pressure on Asian FX is likely to persist,” said Divya Devesh, head of Asean and South-Asia FX research at Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore. “Weakness in global risk assets will likely have a negative spillover as well to Asian currencies. Markets would be watching whether the PBOC continues to lean against CNY weakness via a strong fixing.”

Malayan Banking expects emerging market Asia FX to lean toward “caution” as markets open on Monday. “Still, recent troughs should be strong support levels and some resilience may still be on display as long as treasury yields continue to shy away from year-to-date highs,” said Yanxi Tan, a Singapore-based foreign exchange strategist.

There is some room for the dollar to stay supported in the short term, according to Galvin Chia, EM FX strategist at Natwest Markets in Singapore. “There could be some softness for EM FX if the Fed pushes more aggressive hikes, though the price action from late last week does suggest that investors are looking beyond the broad USD for opportunities in local FX.”

China Resilience

Chinese equities may see sentiment impacted by the Fed’s hawkishness, but Hong Kong-listed China stocks “could be more resilient” due to talk of a potential resolution of issues concerning American depositary receipts between US and Chinese authorities, said BNP’s Tam. “The risk of delisting is reducing and I think that’s a catalyst to support Hong Kong’s market.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Asian Stocks Near Two-Year Low as Powell Spurs Risk-Off Mood

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks slumped, with the regional benchmark approaching a two-year low reached mid-July, as investors fled risk assets after the Federal Reserve signaled it will keep raising interest rates to rein in inflation.Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts LoomPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest AmericansAir France Pilots Suspended After In-Flight Cockpit BrawlOzzy Osbourne Says He Is Returning to the UK From Los Angel

  • China's CanSinoBIO H1 revenue drops on weaker COVID shot demand

    China's CanSino Biologics reported a 69.5% drop in revenue for the first six months versus a year ago, joining global and domestic COVID-19 vaccine makers affected by waning demand for their shots. The decline from 2.06 billion yuan ($299.8 million) to 629.8 million yuan was mainly driven by weaker COVID vaccine demand as growth in global uptake slowed and price changes of CanSinoBIO's products, the firm said in a company filing published on Sunday. CanSinoBIO, which sells a one-dose shot in countries including China and Mexico and is seeking approval for an inhaled version of the vaccine, said half-year net profit dropped by 98.7% year-on-year.

  • India's Akasa Air exposed sensitive records of thousands of customers

    Akasa Air, India's newly launched airline that began operations earlier this month, exposed the personal data of thousands of its customers because of a technical glitch that affected its login and sign-up service. The exposed data, discovered by cybersecurity researcher Ashutosh Barot, included full names, gender, email addresses and phone numbers of customers signing up and logging in on the Akasa Air website. The researcher found an HTTP request disclosing the data minutes after looking at Akasa Air's website on its inaugural day on August 7.

  • Dollar hits 20-year high as Fed flags rates higher for longer

    The U.S dollar surged to a 20-year high against a basket of currencies on Monday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled interest rates would be kept higher for longer to bring down soaring inflation. The dollar hit 138.59 against the Japanese yen in the early Asia trade, the highest since July 21. The moves extended dollar gains made on Friday when Powell warned there'd be "some pain" for households and businesses as it will take time for the Fed to control inflation.

  • Bolsonaro, Lula Clash in First In-Person Brazil Debate

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, the two front-runners in Brazil’s upcoming elections, had their first in-person confrontation in a televised debate five weeks before the vote.Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts LoomPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest AmericansAir France Pilots Suspended After In-Flight Cockpit BrawlOzzy Osbourne Says He Is Returning to the UK From Los Angele

  • Meme Stock Mania Is Here to Stay — Even With Those Wild Price Swings

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street says the meme stock is here to stay.Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts LoomPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest AmericansAir France Pilots Suspended After In-Flight Cockpit BrawlOzzy Osbourne Says He Is Returning to the UK From Los AngelesTrademark Filings Suggest Apple May Be Securing ‘Reality’ Names for AR/VR HeadsetBorn of lockdown boredom, no-fee brokers and social-media chatrooms, the phenomenon dr

  • Oil Pushes Higher as Supply Concerns Eclipse Fed’s Rate Stance

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed as traders weighed risks to the supply outlook against pledges from leading central banks to raise interest rates further.Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts LoomPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest AmericansAir France Pilots Suspended After In-Flight Cockpit BrawlOzzy Osbourne Says He Is Returning to the UK From Los AngelesTrademark Filings Suggest Apple May Be Securing ‘Reality’ Names for AR/VR Headset

  • Bitcoin Has Stumbled. That’s Not a Good Sign for Stocks.

    Interest rates have risen in the past few weeks as markets worry that the Federal Reserve would keep lifting rates to combat high inflation. Risk assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies had rallied in the summer precisely because Wall Street had hoped that the Fed would slow down its rate hikes as inflation cooled. When risk-free assets like government bonds offer a higher rate of return, it makes buying riskier assets less appealing.

  • Private companies in Grange Resources Limited (ASX:GRR) are its biggest bettors, and their bets paid off as stock gained 7.1% last week

    A look at the shareholders of Grange Resources Limited ( ASX:GRR ) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the...

  • 50 Thousand Push Ups for Charity

    Burbank, CA – The celebrity guru of Hollywood fitness, Eric the Trainer, is being joined by a team of Hollywood’s elite celebrities to do “50,000 Push-ups” to raise $5 million for his favorite charity, the Martial Arts History Museum in Burbank,...

  • Bitcoin dips below $20,000

    Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, was last down 1.5% at $19,946 on Saturday, down $298 from its previous close. Bitcoin's fall comes after a weak day on Friday for the currency, which fell as Wall Street slumped with all three benchmarks ending more than 3% lower. The weakness in risk assets came after Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell cautioned against expecting a swift end to its rate tightening.

  • Dried-Out Farms From China to Iowa Will Pressure Food Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Drought is shrinking crops from the US Farm Belt to China’s Yangtze River basin, ratcheting up fears of global hunger and weighing on the outlook for inflation. Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts LoomPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest AmericansAir France Pilots Suspended After In-Flight Cockpit BrawlOzzy Osbourne Says He Is Returning to the UK From Los AngelesTrademark Filings Suggest Apple May Be Securing ‘Reali

  • Global Stocks Hit One-Month Low as Dollar Advances: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s signal of higher-for-longer interest rates coursed through markets Monday, sinking stocks and equity futures and lifting two-year Treasury yields to levels last seen in 2007.Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts LoomPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest AmericansAir France Pilots Suspended After In-Flight Cockpit BrawlOzzy Osbourne Says He Is Returning to the UK From Los AngelesTra

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying at These Prices

    If a 6%-plus yield sounds good to you, then you'll want to jump on these two energy stocks while you still can.

  • Dow closes down 1,000 points and Nasdaq falls 3.9% after Fed chief Powell warns of pain to households in inflation battle

    U.S. stocks close with big losses Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank will continue its inflation battle until it falls back to around 2%.

  • This Unstoppable Growth Stock Is Up 614% in the Last Five Years. Here's Its Secret.

    One way to make life-changing wealth in the stock market is by investing in growth stocks. Growth stocks are excellent companies that increase revenue and earnings faster than their industry. One growth stock that has crushed the market over the past five years is Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE: KNSL).

  • 3 top dividend stocks from Goldman Sachs — nail down an inflation-fighting yield as high as 13.3%

    A potential safe haven in a volatile market.

  • U.S. stock futures sink following Friday’s Wall Street rout

    U.S. stock-index futures plunged Sunday, after Wall Street sank Friday following hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that the fight against stubborn inflation would continue, and be painful.

  • Down but Not Out: Buy These Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks Before They Skyrocket

    When stocks go down but the underlying businesses remain healthy, dividend-focused investors can get paid a handsome sum to wait for a recovery.

  • Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater just predicted another 20% to 25% drop for the markets — here’s what the asset manager still holds for shockproofing

    Tough times ahead. But you don't need to sell it all.