Next atmospheric river storm off of California

Associated Press

The Department of Homeland Security on Friday announced a process by which migrant workers who witness or are victims of workplace labor violations can apply for protection from deportation, in a development applauded by labor and rights advocates who say it will protect migrant workers who expose abusive working conditions. Friday's announcement sets up guidelines on the agency's website so applicants know what documentation they need to apply and how to go about it. “Workers are often afraid to report violations of law by exploitative employers or to cooperate in employment and labor standards investigations because they fear removal or other immigration-related retaliation by an abusive employer," the agency said in a news release.