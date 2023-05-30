Daily Briefing: Next battle in the debt ceiling saga?

President Joe Biden, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other leaders have less than a week to pull together the votes to shepherd the agreement to raise the nation's debt ceiling through a splintered Congress. Also in the news: Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes is set to surrender at a federal prison in Texas today. The Miami Heat has cinched a spot in the NBA Finals and Las Vegas is heading to the Stanley Cup Finals.

🙋🏼‍♀️ I'm Nicole Fallert, Daily Briefing author. Memorial Day may be over but these 200+ Amazon deals are still available.

Now, here we go with Tuesday's news.

Critical House committee takes its first vote on debt ceiling deal

A debt ceiling deal faces an early test Tuesday in the House Rules Committee, which must approve the procedure for bringing the legislation to the floor.

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy struck a tentative agreement on Saturday to raise the debt ceiling until 2025 in exchange for a number of Republican demands to cut spending.

The full House is expected to vote Wednesday. The administration has warned that Congress must raise the debt ceiling by June 5 or risk tripping the nation into the first default in its history.

Biden and McCarthy have been selling their plan to lawmakers to garner votes on the deal and the president expressed optimism Monday about getting the necessary support.

But there are echoes of discontent. Hardline conservatives said the bill will not produce the scale of spending cuts they wanted, while liberal Democrats said they were uncomfortable with concessions Biden made on safety-net programs.

9 injured, including children, in Memorial Day shooting near beach in Hollywood, Florida

Nine people were injured Monday evening when gunfire erupted along a beach boardwalk in Hollywood, Florida, authorities said, as people ran for cover on Memorial Day. Six adults and three children were hurt, according to Yanet Obarrio Sanchez, a spokesperson for Memorial Healthcare System. All of the victims were in stable condition, she said. A preliminary investigation shows that an altercation between two groups resulted in gunfire. One person has been detained and another suspect is being still being sought. Read more

Police are pictured investigating after gunfire erupted on Memorial Day along a beach boardwalk in Hollywood, Florida, sending people frantically running for cover on Monday.

More news to know now

What's the weather today? Check your local forecast here.

Russia blames Ukraine for pre-dawn attack

Russian air defenses stopped eight drones converging on Moscow, officials said Tuesday, in an attack that authorities blamed on Ukraine, while Russia continued a a relentless wave of daylight and nighttime bombardment on Kyiv that began Monday. Residents of the Ukrainian capital fled for cover from ballistic and cruise missiles late Monday morning after a drone and missile fusillade several hours before, packing the central subway station for shelter. City officials said it was the 16th air assault on Kyiv this month. Read more

France's new ambassador to the U.S. puts his flair on party diplomacy.

May 2023: People take cover at a metro station during a Russian rocket attack in Kyiv, Ukraine. Explosions have rattled Kyiv during daylight as Russian ballistic missiles fell on the Ukrainian capital. The barrage came hours after a more common nighttime attack of the city by drones and cruise missiles.

Elizabeth Holmes to start prison term

Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes on Tuesday will enter a federal prison in Texas where she has been sentenced to spend the next 11 years for overseeing a blood-testing hoax that became a parable about greed and hubris in Silicon Valley. The 39-year-old will leave behind a nearly 2-year-old son and 3-month-old daughter that were born amid the hoopla surrounding her high-profile trial and conviction on four counts of fraud and conspiracy. Read more

A short supply of cancer drugs has doctors and patients worried: ''We're at a critical juncture.''

Theranos founder and CEO Elizabeth Holmes, center, walks into federal court with her partner Billy Evans, right, and her parents in San Jose, California, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

Just for subscribers:

These articles are for USA TODAY subscribers. You can sign up here.

Miami Heat to face Denver Nuggets in NBA Finals

The Miami Heat advanced to the NBA Finals on Monday after a 103-84 series-clinching win over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 in Boston. Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 28 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Miami closed out the series after the Celtics won three games in a row to force a Game 7. The Heat will now face the Denver Nuggets Thursday for Game 1 of the Finals. The Nuggets are making their first-ever Finals appearance, while the Heat will make their seventh franchise appearance and their first since the 2020 bubble season. Read more

Analysis: The ascending Celtics took a significant step backward with a loss to Heat.

NBA opened an investigation into a referee over potential use of a burner account.

Game 7: The Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler dunks against the Boston Celtics during the fourth quarter at TD Garden. The Heat won the game, 103-84, to advance to the NBA Finals.

Quick hits

Photo of the day: Vegas Golden Knights reach the Stanley Cup Final

There will be a first-time Stanley Cup winner after this year's NHL championship round. The Vegas Golden Knights reached the Stanley Cup Final for the second time in their six-year history by defeating the Dallas Stars 6-0 in Game 6 Monday night in the Western Conference final. Vegas will face the Florida Panthers, who swept their conference final and are making their first appearance in the Final since 1996. Read more

Nicole Fallert is a newsletter writer at USA TODAY, sign up for the email here. Want to send Nicole a note? Shoot her an email at NFallert@usatoday.com or follow along with her musings on Twitter. Support journalism like this – subscribe to USA TODAY here.

Associated Press contributed reporting.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Debt ceiling, Memorial Day shooting, Ukraine, Russia, Elizabeth Holmes, Nuggets, Knights: Daily Briefing