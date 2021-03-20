Your next bicycle could have titanium alloy tires like NASA's rovers

Jeremy Korzeniewski
·2 min read



NASA has been developing metal tires at its Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, Ohio, for more than seven years, spending "several million dollars" in the process. Now, the space-age tires made from NiTinol, a shape metal alloy made from nickel and titanium that springs back after being deformed, are about to cross over into the consumer space. The first application from The Smart Tire Company will be for bicycles.

First, more on NiTinol: While the original Lunar Rover used steel mesh wheels that were developed by Goodyear, size, weight and gravity concerns meant a new technology was required for rovers sent to roll over the surface of Mars. While most Mars rovers have used wheels milled from solid chunks of aluminum, including the current Perseverance Rover, future space buggies will likely use NiTinol. The same qualities that make these metal tires useful on Mars makes them ideal for certain terrestrial applications.

The first METL (Martensite Elasticized Tubular Loading, if you must know) tires are slated for commercial sale in the first quarter of 2022. They will be offered in gold, silver and metallic blue hues, and coated in a "long-lasting rubber-like tread" called Polyurethanium. These METL tires are expected to last the life of a bicycle, though the rubber coating may have to be reapplied every once in a while, and since there's no pressurized air inside, flats won't be a problem.

While bicycle tires will be the first commercial application, The Smart Tire Company has plans to branch out into other industries, including ATVs, cars and trucks. The company claims its tires are eco friendly because they cut down on the use of rubber, petroleum and other chemicals used in today's tires and will last longer. They've already been tested on a Jeep Wrangler, as you can see in the video above. They've also partnered with Spin, the mobility subsidiary of Ford.

You Might Also Like

Recommended Stories

  • Myanmar garment workers urge global brands to denounce coup

    Tin Tin Wei used to toil 11 hours a day, six days week sewing jackets at a factory in Myanmar. As international sanctions were dropped in the mid-2010s when Myanmar began shifting toward democracy after decades of military rule and started to set some labor standards, Western brands looking to diversify their sourcing were attracted to the country's cheap labor.

  • General details next step for US Army’s future attack recon helicopter

    The Army is pushing forward with its Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft program, preparing to pass through the Army Requirements Oversight Council gauntlet in April.

  • With traditional fabrics, Nigerian designers fashion a new aesthetic

    Weaving contemporary designs into a traditional West African fabric, Nigerian Tsemaye Binitie is creating fashion he hopes can also bridge the gap between luxury and the everyday. His material of choice is Aso-oke, a hand-woven cloth indigenous to the Yoruba people and historically used on special occasions. "We started to use contemporary African art and culture within the threads of the collection so you see hints of it or very ... obvious (signs)," said Binitie, who divides his time between Lagos and London.

  • The Water on Mars Vanished. This Might Be Where It Went.

    Mars was once wet, with an ocean’s worth of water on its surface. Today, most of Mars is as dry as a desert except for ice deposits in its polar regions. Where did the rest of the water go? Some of it disappeared into space. Water molecules, pummeled by particles of solar wind, broke apart into hydrogen and oxygen atoms, and those, especially the lighter hydrogen atoms, sped out of the atmosphere, lost to outer space. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times But most of the water, a new study concludes, went down, sucked into the red planet’s rocks. And there it remains, trapped within minerals and salts. Indeed, as much as 99% of the water that once flowed on Mars could still be there, the researchers estimated in a paper published this week in the journal Science. Data from the past two decades of robotic missions to Mars, including NASA’s Curiosity rover and the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, showed a wide distribution of what geologists call hydrated minerals. “It became very, very clear that it was common and not rare to find evidence of water alteration,” said Bethany Ehlmann, a professor of planetary science at the California Institute of Technology and one of the authors of the paper. Ehlmann, speaking at a news briefing Tuesday at the Lunar and Planetary Science conference, said that as the rocks are altered by liquid water, water molecules become incorporated into minerals like clays. “Water is effectively trapped into the crust,” she said. To get a sense of the amount of water, planetary scientists talk about a “global equivalent layer” — that is, if Mars were smoothed out into a uniform, featureless ball, how deep would the water have been? The scientists estimated that the depth would have been 100 to 1,500 meters, or 330 to 5,000 feet. The most likely depth was about 2,000 feet, they said, or roughly one-fourth as much water as is in the Atlantic Ocean. The data and simulations also indicated that the water was almost all gone by 3 billion years ago, around the time on Earth when life consisted of single-cell microbes in the oceans. “This means that Mars has been dry for quite a long time,” said Eva Scheller, a Caltech graduate student who was the lead author of the Science paper. Today, there is still water equivalent to a global ocean 65 to 130 feet deep, but that is mostly frozen in the polar ice caps. Planetary scientists have long marveled at ancient evidence of flowing water carved in the Martian surface — gigantic canyons, tendrils of winding river channels and deltas where the rivers disgorged sediments into lakes. NASA’s latest robotic Mars explorer, Perseverance, which landed last month in the Jezero crater, will be headed to a river delta at its edge in hopes of finding signs of past life. Without a time machine, there is no way to observe directly how much water was on a younger Mars more than 3 billion years ago. But the hydrogen atoms floating today in the atmosphere of Mars preserve a ghostly hint of the ancient ocean. On Earth, about 1 in 5,000 hydrogen atoms is a version known as deuterium that is twice as heavy because its nucleus contains both a neutron and a proton. (The nucleus of a common-variety hydrogen atom has only a proton, no neutrons.) But on Mars, the concentration of deuterium is markedly higher, about 1 in 700. Scientists at the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center who reported this finding in 2015 said this could be used to calculate the amount of water Mars once had. Mars probably started with a similar ratio of deuterium to hydrogen as Earth, but the fraction of deuterium increased over time as the water evaporated and hydrogen was lost to space, because the heavier deuterium is less likely to escape the atmosphere. The problem with that story, said Renyu Hu, a scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and another author of the current Science paper, is that Mars has not been losing hydrogen fast enough. Measurements by NASA’s Mars Atmosphere and Volatile Evolution orbiter, or MAVEN, have showed that the current rate, extrapolated over 4 billion years, “can only account for a small fraction of the water loss,” Hu said. “This is not enough to explain the great drying of Mars.” That led to the new research concluding that a great majority of water went into the rocks. “This is a very interesting new study in which many processes are combined to provide alternative scenarios for the fate of water on Mars,” Geronimo Villanueva, one of the NASA scientists who performed the earlier deuterium measurements, wrote in an email. “This opens the possibility for an even wetter past, and that rocks on Mars now hold more water than we initially thought.” The water, however, probably would not be of much use to settlers from Earth. “The amount of water that’s in a rock is very small,” Scheller said. To release water trapped in minerals requires heating them to high temperatures. “We would have to sort of cook a very large amount of rock to have anything that would be helpful,” Scheller said. Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX who dreams of sending colonists to Mars one day, has mused about detonating nuclear bombs on Mars to melt the ice caps and warm the planet, making it more hospitable. Those explosions would also release some of the water in the hydrated minerals, although Scheller declined to speculate how much. Michael Meyer, the lead scientist for NASA’s Mars exploration program, said, “I’ll just mention that nuking a planet is usually not a good way to make it more habitable.” On Earth, water is also absorbed in rocks, but it does not stay there indefinitely. The movement of Earth’s crust pushes rocks down into the mantle, where they melt, and then the molten rock — and water — comes back up through volcanoes. On Mars, volcanism, like liquid water, appears to have gone away long ago. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Beijing hopes for tactical reset with Biden, but prepares for long struggle

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan are in Anchorage in the middle of their first meeting with their Chinese counterparts.The big picture: After the tumult of the Trump administration, Chinese diplomats have gone into the meeting openly calling for the re-establishment of “strategic dialogue” and a more cooperative relationship. But the chances of that look slim.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.From trade and technology, to the South China Sea and Taiwan, to Hong Kong and Xinjiang, the political terrain of the U.S.-China relationship remains overwhelmingly adversarial. In both Washington and Beijing, a new culture of strategic competition now runs deep across the board.The state of play: While Chinese diplomats are still playing up the idea of a relationship based on “no conflict, no confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation” in public, Chinese President Xi Jinping and his closest military and security staff are sounding a very different note:Given China’s strong economic performance, the phrase “rise of the East and decline of the West” is now echoing around Beijing.Xi has assured China’s top leadership that “the world is in a turbulent time that is unprecedented in the past century… but time and momentum are on our side.” Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe recently declared that China’s strategic confrontation with the U.S. has entered a period of essentially equal balance and that “containment and counter-containment will be the main theme of bilateral ties in the long term.”Meanwhile, in Asia, China has only stepped up its hardline approach, accelerating military sorties across the Taiwan Strait and into waters near Japan, dismantling Hong Kong’s democratic autonomy, brushing aside criticism of human rights abuses in Xinjiang, and pledging to step up “the extra-territorial application of Chinese law” to punish critics abroad.Between the lines: The overall sentiment in Beijing two months into the Biden administration is one of strategic continuity accompanied by a degree of tactical diplomatic flexibility.China’s strategy remains one of building its comprehensive economic, military, and technological power over the course of the decade ahead in order to achieve its territorial objectives without having to ever fire a shot.Tactically, Xi’s goal for his diplomats is to buy as much time as possible in the short term by enmeshing the relationship in a complex of dialogue mechanisms while the relative balance power continues to move more decisively in Beijing’s favor.The Biden administration isn’t buying it, having gone out of their way to specify that “this is not a strategic dialogue,” and their priority is to “engage China from a position of strength.”Beijing’s initial hopes that the Biden administration might wind down the focus on “strategic competition” with China have largely been dashed. Both sides are settling in for a long struggle. What to watch: While it won’t make for great headlines, the best outcome from Anchorage is to agree on a channel for high level future political contact between the two sides, although this will be much narrower in scope than the Strategic and Economic Dialogue of the Bush and Obama years. There is also likely to be some level of agreement to advance practical cooperation in specific areas like climate change, which is too important for both countries to allow it to become a casualty of the competitive and adversarial nature of the rest of the relationship.Kevin Rudd was the 26th Prime Minister of Australia and is President of the Asia Society Policy Institute and Chair of the International Peace Institute in New York. This article was adapted from a speech on Thursday evening at the Asia Society Policy Institute. Read the full text or watch the discussion with experienced China watchers Bill Bishop and Susan Jakes.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Jennifer Lopez Poses on the Beach in an Elegant Wedding Gown While Filming 'Shotgun Wedding'

    See the luxe photos here.

  • LeBron puts Lakers past Hornets 116-105 for 4th straight win

    LeBron James had 37 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers moved back into second place in the Western Conference on Thursday night with their fourth straight victory, 116-105 over the Charlotte Hornets. Dennis Schröder had 22 points and seven assists as the defending NBA champions moved past Phoenix and pulled 1 1/2 games behind the league-leading Utah Jazz with their sixth win in eight games. “We haven't really talked about it,” James said of the conference race.

  • Coronavirus weekly need-to-know: CA variants, AstraZeneca vaccine, long-haulers & more

    Each week, we’ll offer you a round-up of our noteworthy coronavirus coverage.

  • Legal questions linger as governments and companies keep pushing into space

    The Perseverance rover’s landing on Mars is still fresh in people’s memories, privately-owned companies are ferrying people and supplies into orbit, and NASA continues to work on “the most powerful rocket” it has ever built. But as world governments and private enterprises continue to eye the skies for opportunities, a SXSW panel called “Who on Earth should govern Space” makes clear that the world’s laws dealing with space aren’t evolving as fast as the technology that gets us there.

  • Rights of the dead and the living clash when scientists extract DNA from human remains

    Who gets to decide for the dead, such as this Egyptian mummy? AP Photo/Ric FeldThe remains of a 6-inch long mummy from Chile are not those of a space alien, according to research. The tiny body with its strange features – a pointed head, elongated bones – had been the subject of fierce debate over whether a UFO might have left it behind. The scientists gained access to the body, which is now in a private collection, and their DNA testing proved the remains are those of a human fetus. The undeveloped girl suffered from a bone disease and was the child of an unknown local Atacama woman. This study was supposed to end the mummy’s controversy. Instead, it ignited another one. The mummified fetus from the Atacama region of Chile. Bhattacharya S et al. 2018, CC BY Authorities in Chile have denounced the research. They believe a looter plundered the girl from her grave and illegally took her from the country. The Chilean Society of Biological Anthropology issued a damning statement. It asked, “Could you imagine the same study carried out using the corpse of someone’s miscarried baby in Europe or America?” As an archaeologist, I share in the excitement around how technology and techniques to study DNA are leaping ahead. As never before, the mysteries of our bodies and histories are finding exciting answers – from the revelation that humans interbred with Neanderthals, to how Britain was populated, to the enigma of a decapitated Egyptian mummy. But, I have also closely studied the history of collecting human remains for science. I am gravely concerned that the current “bone rush” to make new genetic discoveries has set off an ethical crisis. Plundering skulls for science We have seen a rush for human remains before. More than a century ago, anthropologists were eager to assemble collections of skeletons. They were building a science of humanity and needed samples of skulls and bones to determine evolutionary history and define the characteristics of human races. Museums were mad for skeletons around the turn of the 20th century. Tyne & Wear Archives & Museums, CC BY Researchers emptied cemeteries and excavated ancient tombs. They took skulls from massacre sites. “It is most unpleasant work to steal bones from a grave,” the father of anthropology, Franz Boas, once grumbled, “but what is the use, someone has to do it.” The case of Qisuk, an Inuit man, provides an especially egregious example. In 1897, the explorer Robert Peary brought Qisuk and five others to New York from Greenland, so anthropologists could more easily study their culture. Four of them, including Qisuk, soon died of tuberculosis. Anthropologists and doctors conspired to fake Qisuk’s burial to trick his surviving 8-year-old son, then dissected the body and defleshed the bones. Qisuk’s skeleton was mounted and hung at the American Museum of Natural History. (It is still disputed today whether Qisuk was only stored at the museum or put on public display.) By the end of the 20th century, U.S. museums held the remains of some 200,000 Native American skeletons. These skeletons helped write the American continent’s history and foster an appreciation for Native cultures. Yet the insights gleaned from these gathered remains came at a steep price: Native Americans’ religious freedoms and human rights were systematically violated. Many Native Americans believe their ancestors’ spirits have been left to wander. Others insist that all ancestors should be afforded honor and their graves should be protected. Today, a U.S. federal law provides for the return of stolen skeletons. Still, the legacy of these collections will haunt us for generations. Many Native Americans are profoundly distrustful of archaeologists. And even after nearly 30 years of active repatriation of human remains, there are still more than 100,000 skeletons in U.S. museums. By my estimation, it will take 238 years to return these remains at this rate – if they are ever even returned at all. Even nondestructive research methods – like the CT scan about to be performed on this 550-year-old Peruvian child mummy – raise ethical questions. U.S. Navy/Samantha A. Lewis, CC BY Seeking consent For too long scientists failed to ask basic ethical questions: Who should control collections of human remains? What are the positive and negative consequences of studies based on skeletons? And how can scientists work to enhance, rather than undermine, the rights of the people they study? One place to look for answers is the Belmont Report. Published in 1979, this was the scientific community’s response to the Tuskegee Study. Over the course of 40 years, the U.S. government denied medical treatment to more than 400 black men infected with syphilis, to watch the disease’s evolution. In the aftermath of the resulting scandal, the Belmont Report insisted that biomedical researchers must have respect for people, try to do good as well as avoid harm, and fairly distribute the burdens and benefits of research. Although these guidelines were intended for living subjects, they provide a framework to consider research on the dead. After all, research on the dead ultimately affects the living. One way to ensure these protections is to seek informed consent from individuals, kin, communities or legal authorities before conducting studies. In some cases consultation may be unwarranted. A skeleton of our earliest human ancestor, at 300,000 years old, is a patrimony which all of us could claim. However, a fetus with birth defects that is 40 years old – even one sensationalized as a space alien – likely has kin and community that should be considered. Between these two extremes lies DNA research’s future of ethical engagement. Are humans specimens? In its defense, the journal Genome Research, which published the analysis of the Chilean mummy, stated that the “specimen” – the girl – did not require special ethical consideration. She does not legally qualify as a “human subject” because she is not living. So disregarding the rights of descendants, the editors only concluded that the controversy “highlights the evolving nature of this field of research, and has prompted our commitment to initiate community discussions.” To be sure, such discussions are desperately needed. In the same week that the mummy story hit the news, The New York Times published a profile of Harvard geneticist David Reich. The article celebrates how the jump forward in DNA research has led to sudden, luminous advances in our understanding of humanity’s evolution and history. Reich said his dream is “to find ancient DNA from every culture known to archaeology everywhere in the world.” It is a beautiful aspiration. But both scientists and society now know to ask: Where will this DNA come from? Who will give their consent?This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. Read more:Kennewick Man will be reburied, but quandaries around human remains won’tReconsidering Body Worlds: why do we still flock to exhibits of dead human beings?Why Native Americans do not separate religion from science Chip Colwell receives funding from the Wenner-Gren Foundation for Anthropological Research.

  • Azeri president marks Nowruz in retaken cultural city

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev marked the Nowruz holiday Saturday by lighting a ceremonial fire outside Shusha, a culturally revered city that Azerbaijan took from Armenian forces in last autumn’s war. Shusha, a center of Azeri culture for centuries, came under Armenian control in 1992 in fighting over the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh region. Its retaking by Azerbaijan’s forces in November was important both symbolically and strategically because it sits high above the region’s nearby capital, Stepanakert.

  • Why you should not freak out about the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield hitting 1.7%

    There are pros to rising U.S. government bond yields a year after stock and bond markets tanked in response to the pandemic, but there are also cons if the sharp climb in yields keeps up.

  • SpaceX is reportedly close to completing the assembly of a Super Heavy prototype, which will shoot Starship into orbit

    Elon Musk's SpaceX has completed "stacking" of its Super Heavy prototype, the booster that will shoot its Starship spacecraft into orbit, say reports

  • Bitcoin Mining Revenue On The Rise: Miners Record $64M In A Single Day

    Bitcoin miners earned over $64.386 million in daily revenue on March 18 – the highest level in the coin’s history, according to data from blockchain.com. What Happened: The recent price rally to $61,000 has led Bitcoin mining operations to be an incredibly lucrative opportunity for those involved in the space. Earlier today, Tyler Page, CEO of mining company Cipher Mining, told Yahoo Finance that the mining business was vital to the success of the network overall. “Miners validate transactions and they also bring new supply of bitcoins onto the market. That’s our business, helping that infrastructure survive and grow.” Why It Matters: Miner revenue comes from the “block reward” that they earn after successfully validating a transaction on the Bitcoin blockchain, as well as transaction fees on the network. Since the block reward is paid in Bitcoin, the digital asset’s price movement plays an important role in mining operations. While the share price of mining stocks like Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA) has rallied over 800% since the beginning of Bitcoin’s bull run in Dec. 2020, the stock fell over 11% after the company released its latest financial results. The company reported a net loss of $10.4 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, which threw off some investors who expected a more solid financial performance. The discrepancy in its reported earnings can be explained in part by the fact that Bitcoin miners only recognize revenue when selling the Bitcoin earned on exchanges. The company last sold Bitcoin on Oct. 21, 2020, and since then, has been accumulating or “hodling” all Bitcoin generated, they said in a press release. Price Action: Bitcoin has traded in and around $58,000 after touching a high of $61,578 earlier this week. At press time, the price of the digital asset was $58,640, up 1.30% in the past 24-hours. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaUK Payments Firm Bottlepay Enables Bitcoin Payments Via Twitter, Reddit, Discord, More AppsBNY Mellon Invests In Cryptocurrency Custodian Fireblocks© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Instant analysis of the Philadelphia Eagles signing Anthony Harris

    The Eagles have signed former Viking safety Anthony Harris to a one-year deal

  • Why is Chicago area getting more limited supply of vaccines?

    Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 2,380 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 23 deaths on Friday.

  • It took a pandemic to make me realize how much underwire bras suck, and I'm not the only one

    After many bra-wearers spent a year "unhooked," comfier styles like sports bras and bralettes may reign supreme for the foreseeable future.

  • Volcano erupts on Icelandic peninsula

    Following an uptick in seismic activity on the Reykjanes Peninsula for weeks, a volcano erupted on March 19, spewing lava and ash through the Geldingardalur Valley.

  • Jamal Khashoggi: Saudi crown prince ‘served with lawsuit’ accusing him of kidnap and assassination

    ‘Ruthless torture and murder of Khashoggi shocked the conscience of people throughout the world’

  • J.T. Miller scores in OT, Canucks beat Canadiens 3-2

    J.T. Miller scored at 2:01 of overtime to give the Vancouver Canucks their fourth straight victory, 3-2 over the Montreal Canadiens on Friday night. Miller scored his ninth of the season moments after Montreal’s Josh Anderson failed to convert a breakaway attempt. Miller drove down the left side, cut across the front of the net and put a backhand shot past goalie Jake Allen to give Vancouver its seventh win in eight contests.