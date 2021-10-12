The next big cyberthreat is something called killware
Killware is the a cybersecurity threat we should be more aware of. So, what is it and is it as dangerous as it sounds?
Killware is the a cybersecurity threat we should be more aware of. So, what is it and is it as dangerous as it sounds?
The Jumanji star is featured on Tech N9ne's new single "Face Off," along with Joey Cool and King Iso.View Entire Post ›
Jerry Jones said Tuesday that Jon Gruden's resignation as Raiders coach reminded the Cowboys owner "we are all accountable."
The Wyoming medical examiner who performed the autopsy on Gabby Petito said on Tuesday that the 22-year-old's death was caused by strangulation and that the manner of death was homicide.
Tik Tok sleuths think Brian Laundrie may be hiding in an underground bunker beneath his parents’ flower bed based on drone video footage that some say shows a hand sticking out of the soil.
Several Red Sox players caught wind of the Rays' plans to celebrate an ALDS victory in Boston -- and it gave them plenty of motivation to keep Tampa's champagne on ice, writes John Tomase.
Kylie Jenner dropped a bunch of pics of herself fully naked and covered in blood to promote her new Halloween collection.
If you're a vinyl aficionado, you'll want to check if you have any of these sought-after albums in your own collection.
“I’m not going back, Tim…. I’m not going back home.” With that declaration from Gibbs, made while peacefully casting a line into an Alaskan bay, CBS’ NCIS this Tuesday night announced series lead Mark Harmon’s exit after more than 18 seasons. Harmon reportedly was ready to hang up Gibbs’ cap after last season, but learned […]
Rule 91 is real
Schiff wrote that once they were "bored and stuffed with pizza," after the disruption, "Gaetz and his confederates left the bunker to vote."
Following news about Lori Loughlin's return to TV as Abigail Stanton in When Hope Calls, Hallmark Channel released a statement, clarifying that they have no plans to work with the actress.
Justin Thomas was asked Tuesday at the CJ Cup in Las Vegas what he’s done with all of those clothes from his cup appearances. His answer was simple.
Video shows police handcuffing the two people clad in green Philly gear. Here’s what we know.
Hall of Fame wide receiver addresses leadership and racial shortcomings in the NFL: "For us to be moving back and not forward ... this hurts me."
"I do not want to feed the illusion that you're meant to feel and look 'great' immediately postpartum," said Halsey, who welcomed son Ender in July
Kendall Jenner dropped a Halloween-themed thirst trap on her Instagram yesterday just because it’s spooky season. The model shared a photo of her Halloween costume from last year from behind.
Kylie sat, nude and bloodstained, to promote the her new KYLIE x Nightmare On Elm Street collection. Her mentions quickly blew up with various iterations of "me on my period."
"When he grabbed her, I thought it was a joke. When she said, 'He's taking my child away,' I reacted and went towards him," a good Samaritan who intervened said.
There was one big change to the College Football Playoff field, but it wasn't Alabama after its loss to Texas A&M. It was with a team in the Big Ten.
Southwest Airlines Co.'s weekend of canceled flights was made worse by the deep cuts the airline and others had to make on their flight schedules and it is likely to add to the airline's labor strains and costs.