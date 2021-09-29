Next warns on Christmas warehouse staff shortages

Man working in warehouse

Next has said its operations won't be as efficient in the run up to Christmas unless the government relaxes immigration rules for workers.

The UK retailer said some areas of its business were "beginning to come under pressure", including warehouse and logistics staffing.

It added that the lorry driver crisis was "foreseen, and widely predicted".

The company urged the government to "take a more decisive approach to the looming skills crisis".

Next's warning over potential staffing issues during the festive period was made as it published its half-year results, which showed profit before tax was up by 5.9% compared to 2019 levels.

In its results Next chief executive Lord Wolfson said the retail bounce-back from the coronavirus pandemic was "far stronger than we anticipated".

"Sales in retail stores have done better than planned, while online sales have fallen back less than we expected. It appears that the wider economy has not suffered the long term damage many feared, for the moment at least. And, in particular, employment has held up well," he added.

Lord Wolfson said Next had not currently having difficulties in recruiting staff for its stores, but warned "some areas of the business are beginning to come under pressure, most notably staffing for peak seasonal demand in warehousing and logistics".

"We anticipate that, without some relaxation of immigration rules, we are likely to experience some degradation in our service in the run up to Christmas," he said.

Many UK sectors, from fuel firms to supermarkets, have supply chain problems at the moment due to a chronic shortage of lorry drivers.

The shortage in drivers in the UK is estimated to be about 100,000, according to industry bodies, with the long-term problem being made worse by the pandemic, tax changes, Brexit, and an ageing workforce.

The recent supply chain problems led to the UK government announcing it will grant temporary visas, lasting until Christmas Eve, to 5,000 fuel tanker and food lorry drivers and 5,500 poultry workers.

Next boss Lord Wolfson was a strong advocate of Brexit in the run-up to the referendum, but he has been critical of the government's approach towards post-Brexit immigration.

He has said the imposition of a minimum salary of £30,000 was a mistake.

In a statement, Next added: "The HGV crisis was foreseen, and widely predicted for many months. For the sake of the wider UK economy, we hope that the government will take a more decisive approach to the looming skill crisis in warehouses, restaurants, hotels, care homes, and many seasonal industries.

"A demand led approach to ensuring the country has the skills it needs is now vital."

The Home Office has been approached for comment.