Next Child Project helps families in need; BRCC writing workshop; Stuart Hall honored: The Chalkboard

Next Child Project helps students in need during holidays

Ben Cash, second from the left, accepts a $10,000 check from Samantha Vailes, Robert Vailes and Julie Simpson Wednesday morning, Nov. 29. Vailes Professional Remodeling, Plumbing, Heating & Air made the donation to Cash's Next Child Project to help families in need during the holiday season.

FISHERSVILLE — About 15 years ago Ben Cash and his wife, Kelly, were thinking about Christmas gifts for one another when they came to the conclusion they really had everything they needed. They decided to buy for a family that truly did need something that year.

That was the beginning of The Next Child Project, a 501(c)(3) organization that works with Waynesboro and Augusta County public schools to identify families that might need some help. The money collected goes to purchasing presents for the holidays for the children of those families.

"It started that small," Ben Cash said. "It was domino effect. It just kept building and building and building, people kept coming on board."

Cash said The Next Child Project has provided gifts to 1,500 children in those 15 years. His mom was a school teacher for 35 years and his wife is an elementary school teacher now, so working with the schools seemed like a natural fit.

Sarah Wygant is a social worker in the Waynesboro Public Schools. Cash reached out to her a few years ago about working with the schools in her district. Every year around Thanksgiving, Cash asks Wygant how many kids need to be sponsored that year. He gives her the money and Wygant, along with some of the school counselors, shop for the children.

"It's been a really nice partnership," Wygant said. "And it's been really helpful."

On Wednesday morning, Nov 29, Cash was in Fishersville to accept a $10,000 donation from Vailes Professional Remodeling, Plumbing, Heating & Air.

"The future of anything you do is in the youth," said Robert Vailes, co-owner of the company. "Anything we can to to sponsor the youth and help them is what we need to do."

Chuck Vailes, co-owner of the company with his brother, went to the Next Child Project fundraiser in 2022 and was so impressed with their work that he decided to donate in honor of his late mother who had worked in education.

"We intend to continue donating to them," said Vailes' Julie Simpson. "We want to support this charity and want to be part of it."

The Next Child Project has one fundraiser in December, although they may add a second in the summer. The money raised is used to buy gifts for Christmas the following year, giving them plenty of time to identify families and do the shopping. Last year the organization raised nearly $33,000 at that one fundraiser. Individuals can give as well by contacting the organization by email at thenextchildproject@gmail.com.

Wygant has said in the past she's used some of the money to support secondary schools because many times those students are overlooked when it comes to providing for the holidays.

"You talk with the school counselors and they love to do this," Wygant said. "It's one of the best parts of their job. because the families are just so grateful for whatever they get. So many of our families here in Waynesboro are struggling to find stable housing. They're putting all of their money toward food and utilities and rent and they just don't have that extra. It just brings a lot of relief and just joy for people around a time that is very stressful for people."

Cash would like to find someone willing to give their time to help the organization build a website as The Next Child Project continues to grow. He wants to reach as many people as possible and help as many families as he can.

"It really warms your heart when you wake up Christmas morning and know that you had a part in a kid waking up happy," Cash said. "I get emotional about it because it means that much to us."

Writer offering personal narrative workshop at BRCC

Freelance writer and blogger Tammy Cupp to offer workshop at BRCC

WEYERS CAVE — As a freelance writer and blogger, Tammy Cupp’s favorite writing style is the narrative personal essay. This style of writing allows her to connect with others who share common emotions, experiences, and interests.

She will present "Exploring the Personal Narrative Essay" lecture and workshop at Blue Ridge Community College Friday, Dec. 1, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Houff Student Center, room G186.

Cupp has written articles for Countryside, Good Old Days, Backwoods Home, and Grit Magazines. She has won awards for her original works of fiction, personal essays, and poetry with her submissions to the Wytheville, Virginia’s 2022 and 2023 Chautauqua Festival Creative Writing contest.

Cupp and her husband Mike are former residents of the Shenandoah Valley who are semi-retired and now living on a 50-acre homestead in Southwest Virginia. They breed and raise Miniature Jersey cows and have two dogs, five barn cats, and one old goat. The animals on the farm often contribute to the subject matter for her personal essays.

When not farming or writing, Tammy enjoys reading, Sunday drives on Blue Ridge Mountain backroads, and daily hikes with her dog, Buddy.

The event is free and open to the public; sponsored by the BRCC Creative Writing Club and Cultural Affairs Committee.

Stuart Hall honored for academics

STAUNTON — The College Board has awarded Stuart Hall School a spot on the prestigious 2023 Advanced Placement Honor Roll.

The boarding and day school earned platinum recognition, the only school in the Shenandoah Valley to achieve this highest level, according to a press release from the school.

The College Board recognized Stuart Hall “for developing an AP program that creates a college-going culture and gives students opportunities to earn college credit and to maximize their college outcomes.”

AP courses allow high school students to take college-level courses, and AP exams create the opportunity to earn college credit.

Fewer than 900 high schools nationally, and only 35 in Virginia, received Platinum-level recognition from the College Board.

"As an AP teacher of more than 20 years, I have always been proud of Stuart Hall's achievements in the College Board program,” says Dean of Faculty Brad Arnold. “Stuart Hall students consistently seek academic challenges and rise to the level required by college-level AP classes. Stuart Hall's combination of dedicated teachers and curious students allows it to offer a robust course of study that results in such recognitions as being named an AP Honor Roll school."

Platinum-level schools had to meet each of the following criteria:

College Culture: 80% or more of the Class of 2023 took at least one AP exam during high school. At Stuart Hall, 94% of the class met this requirement.

College Credit: 50% or more of the class scored a 3 or higher on at least one AP exam during high school. At Stuart Hall, 72% of the class met the standard.

College Optimization: 15% or more of the class took five or more AP exams during high school, including at least one exam taken in 9th or 10th grade. At Stuart Hall, 22% of the class fulfilled these steps.

All three of Stuart Hall’s results were far above the state average.

