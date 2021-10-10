When is the next child tax credit payment? Try this if yours is late — or wrong

Last month, many parents went to social media, news outlets and the IRS helpline to ask, “Where’s my child tax credit?” when their payments were late.

Some people who did get their advance child tax credit payment for September didn’t understand why the amount was less than their first two installments in July and August, and they questioned whether the IRS shorted them.

Only a few "family stimulus checks” remain this year. Let’s run down the important dates for the rest of 2021, the eligibility rules to get the money before you file your taxes, and some steps to try if you notice a problem with your October payment.

What went wrong with September payouts?

The government authorized a one-time increase to the credit and is pushing out some of the money ahead of tax time to about 35 million Americans as part of its COVID-19 rescue plan.

Some households that lost income because of the pandemic count on the installments to fill in their budgets. Parents who had trouble with their September payments told the Detroit Free Press that they used the money for children’s clothes, groceries and the phone bill.

People complained about their accounts showing “pending” for the September payment on the IRS child tax credit portal, after they received payments just fine in July and August.

More than a week after payments were scheduled to come around Sept. 15, the tax agency said a technical issue caused the delay for less than 2% of people, mostly married couples in which one person recently updated their bank account or address through the portal. The IRS said at the time that payments would arrive shortly, noting that amounts could change depending on recently processed tax returns.

“We know people depend on receiving these payments on time and we apologize for the delay,” an IRS statement says.

Watch your mailbox or bank account in mid-October

The next monthly payment is slated to go out around Oct. 15. Households that claim children as dependents on their taxes get up to $250 a month for kids ages 6 to 17, and $300 a month for children under 6, depending on your income.

That's as much as $1,800 per child in advance payments, which is half the credit. People get the other half as refunds when they file their 2021 taxes next spring.

In total, families will receive up to $3,600 per child for the year. Normally, the credit is worth a maximum of $2,000 for any kid under the age of 17.

Most parents haven’t had to do anything to receive their money if the IRS already has their information, but some households that don’t typically file taxes because of lower income rates had to register for the credit through the IRS portal.

There are strong reasons why taking early payments is a mistake for certain people. The IRS will close its child tax credit portal Oct. 15, leaving you days to opt out or make any other address or bank account updates.

What to do if your cash doesn’t show up

If you don’t see a your child tax credit money around Oct. 15, here are a few steps for looking into that:

Make sure you qualify. The IRS bases eligibility on the most recent tax return it has on file, and some households may have earned too much to get the money. If you’re a single parent, you’ll receive the full per-child amount if your adjusted gross income (total income minus a few deductions) is under $75,000. For married couples who file joint returns, the income cutoff for maximum benefits is $150,000.

See if you had to submit a tax return. To get the early payments, those who typically don't file taxes or are running late this year had to file a return to provide the IRS with the up-to-date information it needs to disburse the child credit cash.

Check the portal BY FRIDAY. Oct. 15 is the last day before the IRS closes its online portal. Users have been able to check the portal to investigate the status of their payments, though parents reported little information was available when some September installments ran late, beyond a “pending” note for that month’s payment. Information on the agency’s FAQ section about the tax credit might help explain any holdups or payment amounts that look off to you.

Make sure you haven’t been scammed. The IRS is warning Americans to be on the lookout for scams related to the child tax credit payments. The agency emphasizes that the only way to receive this benefit was to file a tax return or register online through its nonfiler sign-up tool. It also reminds taxpayers that the IRS never sends unsolicited emails or texts instructing anyone to open attachments or visit nongovernment websites.

Other ways to claw back cash every month

