What’s next for the Club Pheasant property? Here’s West Sacramento’s plans

West Sacramento’s Economic Development and Housing Department is requesting proposals for the redevelopment of the Club Pheasant property on 2525 Jefferson Boulevard, according to a press release from the city.

The city said it is partnering with Turton Commercial Real Estate to market the land to prospective developers and restaurant operators with the intention of “revitalizing the property to include community amenities and food-related uses.”

The goal is to find a buyer who will “preserve the legacy of the location as a West Sacramento landmark,” according to the city.

In a listing on Turton’s website, the 2.5-acre property is going for sale for $3.2 million. The building is 9,187 square feet along with an additional 1,100 square feet of patio space.

According to the listing, the property could be used for retail, restaurants, entertainment and other food-related uses. The listing said commercial zoning would allow for upper-story residential space with up to 18 units per acre.

Proposals are due March 29.

The property is located on the corner of Jefferson Boulevard and Lake Washington Boulevard and is near the Southport Town Center, which houses Nugget Market, Target, Jamba and Starbucks.

“The parcel provides a rare reuse and development opportunity including space for a significant outdoor gathering, dining and/or entertainment feature(s) that significantly enhances the potential revenue for the tenant(s) occupying the property,” the listing reads.

Preserving the legacy of a West Sacramento landmark

Club Pheasant, an Italian restaurant, closed its doors in 2022 after 87 years of operation under the Palamidessi family.

A favorite among the community, menu items the dining spot offered included homemade ravioli and garlic steak sandwiches.

When they announced the closure, the Palamidessi family said it was a tough decision that was months in the making. They also expressed their gratitude to everyone who supported the businesses over eight decades including employees and the community.

Following the closure, there were rumors among the public that the property, considered a historic landmark by the community, would be turned into a chain restaurant or gas station.

City leaders stepped in to preserve the property, agreeing to purchase the land at a November 2022 city council meeting, costing the city $3.4 million to acquire.

“The reason the city has such a great interest in this is to preserve the history, preserve the legacy of this property,” West Sacramento City Manager Aaron Laurel said at the November 2022 meeting. “Give us an opportunity to create a space that really means something to the community.”

