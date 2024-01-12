Next crewed space flight, Axiom Mission 3, is set to launch from Space Coast in January

We’re less than a week away from the next crewed launch from Florida’s Space Coast.

The private Axiom Mission 3 is set to launch to the International Space Station on January 17th.

Ax-3 will be the first all-European commercial astronaut mission to the ISS.

The crew will conduct more than 30 experiments during their 14-days aboard the space station.

The mission is also bringing Axiom Space closer to the creation of its own commercial space station.

It will be known as Axiom Station.

The Ax-3 crewmembers are Commander Michael López-Alegría of the U.S. and Spain, Pilot Walter Villadei of the Italian Air Force, and Mission Specialists Alper Gezeravcı of Türkiye and Marcus Wandt of Sweden and the European Space Agency.

The #Ax3 mission is targeted to launch no earlier than 5:11pm ET on Jan. 17 from Launch Complex 39A in #Florida and is expected to dock with the @Space_Station at 5:15am ET on Jan. 19. — Axiom Space (@Axiom_Space) January 4, 2024

