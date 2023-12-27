When are the next debates? Here's when presidential hopefuls will face off in 2024

WASHINGTON — While the year may be coming to an end, Republican presidential hopefuls are only ramping up their 2024 campaigns as they try to clinch the GOP frontrunner spot from former President Donald Trump.

Media outlets including CNN and ABC will be holding debates next month around the New Hampshire primary and Iowa caucus − the first two key contests in the 2024 race for the White House.

But presidential primary debates aren't the only showdowns voters will be watching next year.

The nonpartisan Committee on Presidential Debates last month announced the sites and dates for the vice presidential and presidential debates in the general election, where the Republican and Democratic nominees will make their pitches to American voters.

Here’s a look at the full calendar of political events next year.

Presidential primary debates

Next month, CNN will host two debates among Republican presidential candidates. The first event is scheduled for a week before the Iowa caucus on Jan. 15, and the second is set for two days before the New Hampshire primary on Jan. 23. Here are the dates and locations:

Jan. 10 : Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, at 9 p.m. ET

Jan 21: New England College in Henniker, New Hampshire. Timing to be announced.

To qualify for the Iowa debate, candidates must receive at least 10% support in three separate national polls of Republican primary voters or Iowa polls of Republican caucusgoers that meet CNN’s standards.

Likewise, to qualify for the New Hampshire debate, candidates must receive at least 10% in three separate national polls or New Hampshire polls of Republican primary voters.

ABC News and WMUR-TV, in coordination with the New Hampshire Republican State Committee, will also host a debate on Jan. 18 at Saint Anselm College in Goffstown, New Hampshire, just days after the Iowa caucus. It will take place at 9 p.m. ET.

Candidates who finish in the top three spots at the Iowa caucuses will receive invites to participate, according to a press release. They must also receive at least 10% in two national polls or two New Hampshire polls of Republican primary voters.

Presidential and vice presidential debates

Though Republicans and Democrats across the country haven't officially chosen their 2024 nominees, next year's presidential and vice presidential debates are already scheduled. Here are the dates and locations of the events, according to the Committee on Presidential Debates:

Sept. 16 : First presidential debate at Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas

Sept. 25: Vice presidential debate at Lafayette College in Easton, Pennsylvania

Oct. 1: Second presidential debate at Virginia State University in Petersburg, Virginia

Oct. 9: Third presidential debate at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City

Virginia State University will be the first historically Black college or university to host a debate in a presidential election. All debates will start at 9 p.m. ET and will run for 90 minutes without commercials, according to a press release from the committee.

