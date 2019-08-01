When is the next Democratic primary debate? Sept. 12 and 13 in Houston

The second Democratic debate of the 2020 primary race has concluded after two nights in Detroit where 20 of the 25 candidates fought to stand out and make their case for why they are the most qualified person to take on President Donald Trump next November.

The third debate, hosted by ABC News and Univision, will take place in Houston on September 12 and, if necessary, Sept. 13.

It's possible the third debate won't require a second night because the criteria for making the stage will be tougher this time around. Before the candidates needed to have received at least 1% support in three or more polls or been given donations from 65,000 people to make the cut (though since more than 20 candidates qualified, preference was given to those who had met both criteria).

For the debate in Houston, the candidates must both get 2% in at least four polls released between June 28 and Aug. 28, and receive donations from at least 130,000 individual donors by Aug. 28.

A review of recent polls on FiveThirtyEight shows that the higher polling threshold could cut the number of qualifying candidates nearly in half.

