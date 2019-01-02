Next on the Docket: The American Lawyer's 2019 Forecast









There was no shortage of legal news in 2018, and it tended to concentrate in a few areas. As we look forward to the year to come, we took a moment to reflect on the major themes of the past year and anticipate how those stories might develop in 2019. We focus on the quest for innovation, record-breaking mergers, mental health, associate retention and the boom in law firm demand. And as we watch those stories continue to unfold into the future, we'll also have an eye out for the next storylines to emerge.















In the Quest to Innovate, Where Will Law Firms Turn Next?





Outsourcing and legal analytics are likely to take up firms' attention in 2019. Law firms are finally using data analytics in two crucial ways. The first is to better manage their businesses. The second, with the help of a growing roster of tech products, is to be better lawyers.















After a Year Marked by Tragedy, Attorney Mental Health Takes the Spotlight





Lawyer suicides sparked an industrywide conversation on attorney mental health and well-being in 2018 that is gaining steam, especially since Joanna Litt published a personal essay in The American Lawyer in November describing the extreme stress and workload her husband, Sidley Austin partner Gabe MacConaill, faced before he kill himself in October.







