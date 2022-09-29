Next Euro-Zone Hike in Focus as ‘Big’ Move Backed: ECB Update

Aaron Eglitis, Milda Seputyte and Carolynn Look
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank should opt for a “big” increase in interest rates in October, according to Governing Council member Martins Kazaks, who said in an interview that subsequent hikes are likely to be smaller.

His Baltic counterparts Gediminas Simkus and Madis Muller also indicated they’d back significant moves, while Mario Centeno of Portugal called for a “measured and balanced” approach.

The three central bank chiefs are part of a mammoth day of ECB speakers that’s set to shed light on policy makers’ next rate move as inflation shows no signs of letting up and the continent teeters on the brink of a recession.

Thirteen of the Governing Council’s 25 members will appear on Thursday at events from Amsterdam to Vilnius, with investors also looking for clues on where the current rate cycle may peak and when the trillions of euros of bonds purchased during recent crises may start to be shrunk.

The remarks -- as well as inflation data from Spain and Germany -- have the power to reshape money-market rate bets, which currently price a 40% chance of a second 75 basis-point hike being delivered at next month’s meeting.

Key Developments (all times Frankfurt)

  • ECB’s Kazaks Says Next Hike Must Be Big, Smaller Steps to Follow

  • Lagarde Says ECB Will Lift Rates at Next ‘Several’ Meetings

  • Nord Stream Hit Adds to Europe’s Economic Woes in 2009 Echo

Click TECO for more of today's main economic news. See BECO for analysis from Bloomberg Economics and click here to subscribe to our New Economy Daily newsletter.

Spanish inflation (9 a.m.)

Spanish inflation eased for a second month and by more than anticipated, slowing to below 10% as the worsening cost-of-living crisis saps momentum from the euro zone’s fourth-biggest economy.

  • Read the full story here

Estonia’s Muller (8:45 a.m.)

The ECB should raise rates next month by an amount resembling the large increases it has already delivered, according to Governing Council member Madis Muller.

“We have had two significant hikes already, and I think something in the same ballpark would be called for if we’re looking at the outlook as of now,” the Estonian central bank chief told Bloomberg Television on Thursday in an interview.

  • Read the full story here

Portugal’s Centeno (8:25 a.m.)

ECB Governing Council member Mario Centeno warned that lifting interest rates too much to curb inflation risks having to partially reverse the moves down the line as the economy weakens.

  • Read the full story here

Lithuania’s Simkus (8:00 a.m.)

ECB Governing Council member Gediminas Simkus told Bloomberg Television he’s leaning toward supporting a three-quarter-point increase in interest rates next month as inflation approaches another all-time high.

  • Read the full story here

Latvia’s Kazaks (earlier)

The ECB should raise interest rates by another 75 basis points when it next sets policy in October, with steps likely to get smaller after that, according to Governing Council member Martins Kazaks.

“In the current situation, we can still make big steps, and the next step still has to be big because we are still far away from rates that are consistent with 2% inflation,” Kazaks said Wednesday in an interview in Vilnius. “I would side with 75 basis points -- let’s take a bigger step and move the rates up faster.”

Coming Up (all times Frankfurt)

  • Lithuania’s Simkus speaks in Vilnius (9 a.m.)

  • ECB Executive Board member Panetta speaks at European Parliament hearing in Brussels (9 a.m.)

  • Portugal’s Centeno speaks in Vilnius (9:45 a.m.)

  • French, Dutch central bank chiefs Villeroy and Knot join ECB Executive Board member Elderson on climate panel in Amsterdam (10 a.m.)

  • Finland’s Rehn speaks in Helsinki (10 a.m.)

  • ECB Vice President Guindos addresses Vilnius conference (10 a.m.)

  • Slovenia’s Vasle speaks in Ljubljana (10 a.m.)

  • Latvia’s Kazaks speaks in Vilnius (10:15 a.m.)

  • ECB Executive Board member Elderson speaks at climate conference in Amsterdam (10:15 a.m.)

  • Spain’s De Cos speaks in Baracaldo (10:50 a.m.)

  • Euro-zone economic confidence (11 a.m.)

  • German inflation (2 p.m.)

  • Lithuanian, Estonian central bank Governors Simkus and Muller speak in panel in Vilnius (3 p.m.)

  • ECB Chief Economist Lane on inflation panel in US (7 p.m.)

