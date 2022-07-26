With next Fed interest rate hike due later this week, we answer your top financial questions

Elisabeth Buchwald, Terry Collins and Medora Lee, USA TODAY
·5 min read

Sticking to a budget these days feels a lot like gambling at a casino. No matter how many calculations you do or cards you attempt to count, you can almost be sure that the house will win.

One day, gas prices are the highest they've ever been. A couple of weeks later, they're down 60 cents a gallon. Inflation continues to soar, with Americans seeing the highest increases in costs for goods and services in 40 years.

Now, factor in the Federal Reserve.  The central bank is poised to raise interest rates Wedneby at least 75 basis points. That’s going to make it even more expensive for Americans to pay off credit card debt, get a mortgage or secure a business loan.

Getting a headache? You're not alone.

We've asked financial-planning experts for their advice on how to power through this economic storm.

Will the student-loan pause be extended? Here’s how to prepare if it isn’t

"There's a lot of chatter that it could be extended again," said Betsy Mayotte, president of the nonprofit Institute of Student Loan Advisors.

In the meantime, she recommends borrowers “pretend” to make monthly payments to a high-yield savings account where they can accrue interest that can be put toward future payments.

Also, if you can afford to make any repayments now, you “could counteract the negative financial consequence” of waiting until the pause expireson Aug. 31. The pause, which suspended interest payments, has been extended several times since it was initiated in 2020.

Katie Passerotti, a 42-year-old public high-school English teacher based in Hermitage, Pennsylvania, has $100,000 remaining in student loan debt she’s racked up from college and graduate school.

Katie Passerotti has over $100,000 remaining in student loans. She is hoping she'll be approved for Public Student Loan Forgiveness
Katie Passerotti has over $100,000 remaining in student loans. She is hoping she'll be approved for Public Student Loan Forgiveness

Some of her loans had variable interest rates. Federal student loans taken after 2006 received fixed interest rates. These borrowers aren’t impacted by Fed rate increases.

Over the years, Passerotti's monthly payments have ranged from $500 to $900. On multiple occasions, she couldn’t afford to make timely monthly payments, which down the road made it harder for her to get approved for a mortgage, she told USA TODAY.

She applied for Public Student Loan Forgiveness, and all of her loans were consolidated by the Department of Education. Passerotti hasn’t been making any loan repayments during the pause “which has actually been one of the greatest things for me,” she said.

She was finally able to take care of home repairs she delayed for 11 years and “worry less” about affording the cost of insulin.

But if she isn’t approved for student loan forgiveness and has to start making loan payments come Aug. 31, she’ll have to go back to cutting corners and be especially frugal at the supermarket.

Affording the cost of education: Sell the house? Rent out a room? These are some of the ways Americans pay for college

Will Biden cancel student loan debt?: Biden administration proposes canceling $6B in student debt for 200,000 people in settlement

Which debt should you pay off first?

"When we create written plans for our own situations, we're more empowered and lose that sense of hopelessness," said Cindy Zuniga, a commercial litigation attorney who paid off $215,000 of student debt and started Zero-Based Budget Coaching LLC to help others budget and save.

With that in mind, vanquishing high-interest debt should be a priority, especially now, when interest rates seem to be moving only higher, Zuniga said.

After you pay off high-interest debt, Zuniga recommends adding more money to an emergency savings fund, or starting one.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is walking a fine line between curbing inflation and preventing a recession
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is walking a fine line between curbing inflation and preventing a recession

401(k): Is it still worth contributing?

"If you have the ability to do so, it's important," said Mindy Yu, director of investing at Betterment at Work.

Especially if your employer offers 401(k) matching because that's "like having a 100% return that is really unlikely to be experienced in a market return."

But if you don’t have adequate emergency savings, roughly three to six months’ worth of living expenses, focus on that first, she said.

My portfolio is beating my 401(k): I was 12 when I bought my first stock

401(k) guidance: Does crypto investment belong in your retirement plan?

Building those savings is even more important for Gen Z and Millennials who are more vulnerable to layoffs, Yu said. If you lose your job, you should avoid dipping into your 401(k), she said.

But if you’ve stopped contributing to your 401(k) out of fear that you’ll lose that money based on where the markets are, know that contributing “allows you to take advantage of compounded growth.” That will “give you a leg up over someone who contributes or starts saving later on in their careers.”

Is now a good time to buy a house?

No, said Los Angeles-based real-estate investing adviser André Stewart, CEO of InvestFar, a startup.

“I think the housing market is already experiencing a correction as interest rates are astronomically high," Stewart said. "The Fed is going to have to lower rates by the beginning of next year to get us out of a recession and help stabilize the economy."

Should I consider refinancing?

Yes.

"During the pandemic, a lot of people, especially nonprime consumers, did pretty well and were able to get on top of finances a little more by spending less on vacation with not being able to go out, saving some of their stimulus checks," said Jonathan Walker, executive director of Center for the New Middle Class at Elevate, a site that helps consumers learn to build credit and explore borrowing options.

How can I save if I just started a business?

“Small-business owners need to be more keenly tuned in for retirement savings because the small business gives them more opportunity to save than simply IRA money,” said John Shrewsbury, Co-Owner and Financial Advisor at GenWealth Financial Advisors, in Arkansas. “Most of the time, owners don’t think about needing to fuel their financial independence in the future. At some point, they’ll be too old or not healthy enough to work and need retirement savings.”

During the pandemic, entrepreneurship exploded. New-business applications jumped 24.3% from 2019, to nearly 4.4 million, a record high, according to the Census Bureau.

For sole proprietors, Shrewsbury suggests SEP IRA contributions, which can be tax-deductible business expenses, and like other retirement funds, grow tax-deferred as investments in their personal accounts.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What the next Fed interest rate hike means for buying a home, 401(k)s

Recommended Stories

  • How to create a recession-proof financial plan

    Economists are closely watching this week to get a sense of whether the U.S. is facing a recession. The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates again Wednesday which would fight inflation but risk a recession. Experts say now is the best time to look at your finances and create a recession-proof plan.

  • Bitcoin Sinks to One-Week Low as Another Fed Rate Increase Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin sank to a more than one-week low, buffeted by investor skittishness ahead of a looming Federal Reserve interest-rate hike and amid harsher regulatory scrutiny of the cryptocurrency sector.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionCoinbase Faces SEC Probe on Crypto Listings; Shares TumbleShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsEU Nations Back 15% Gas-Cut Target as Ru

  • Top 5 Bitcoin Investors

    Bitcoin is the largest blockchain-based digital asset, with a market capitalization of $432 billion as of July 24, 2022. It is wildly popular among cryptocurrency enthusiasts and speculative investors. Several wealthy business owners and entrepreneurs have invested heavily in this digital asset.

  • 3 Things to Do Before Buying in Today's Explosive Housing Market

    While there are several signs the housing market is starting to cool, homebuyers and investors shouldn't be fooled: It is still very much an explosive real estate market. The median home price reached its highest level in history in June 2022. Add in rising mortgage rates, and it's an interesting market to buy in.

  • Russia aims to ramp up pressure on Europe by limiting key gas flows to minimal levels: report

    Russia's state-run energy giant Gazprom has taken a look at the impact of a gas shutoff lasting into 2023, sources told Bloomberg.

  • 4 Real Estate Moves You Need To Make in a Bear Market

    The current downturn has the stock market off by double digits on the year, but thanks to rising interest rates, investors are staring down a real estate bear market, as well. See Our List: 100 Most...

  • Here are the latest home sales in the Central Jersey real estate market

    How much are homes in Middlesex, Somerset and Hunterdon counties selling for? Check our list.

  • Plan for a longer life — and prepare to work longer

    The age of retirement has crept higher in the past three decades, and Americans can expect to work even longer in the future. The average reported retirement age has risen to 61 today, up from 57 in 1991. For those who have not yet retired, their target date for retirement has also increased to age 66 currently, up from 60 in 1995, according to Gallup’s latest annual Economy and Personal Finance survey.

  • This Injector Is Facing Backlash For Explaining How She'd Alter Natalia Dyer's Face

    The injector made a step-by-step video about how she'd change Natalia's face.View Entire Post ›

  • U.S. housing cooldown is recession red flag for markets

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -With the Federal Reserve set to jack up interest rates again this week, Wall Street is on alert for signs of recession, and recent housing data suggests the sector may be a harbinger of a cooling economy. Homebuilder stocks, sales and mortgage data show that previously booming housing market is falling back to earth amid a broader economic cooldown. Surging mortgage rates, exacerbated by Fed hikes this year, have begun to reverse a demand/supply imbalance, the result of a suburban stampede prompted by COVID-19 lockdowns.

  • How To Get Your Finances in Shape in 12 Months

    Whether you're buried in credit card debt, haven't started saving for retirement or don't currently have an emergency fund, you're committed to turning things around. Save More: Unplug These...

  • 27 Ugly Truths About Retirement

    From dealing with unexpected medical costs to supporting adult children, Americans often find themselves facing expenses they weren't anticipating in their golden years. Plus, it's harder to save...

  • BIIB vs. ILMN: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

    BIIB vs. ILMN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

  • Everything We Know About the Endless Drama Surrounding Prince Harry's $20 Million Royal Memoir

    Prince Harry's memoir is dropping this year and there's royal drama to unpack—plus spoilers about what the book is about. Read on here for information, including the latest on release date.

  • Investors should buy growth stocks as a peak in inflation means the Fed could pivot sooner than expected, JPMorgan says

    The "bad news is good news" environment also applies to corporate earnings, and could signal that a bottom in the stock market has been reached.

  • Get ready for a ‘big rate hike’ from the Fed, some pros say. But here is one simple way you may financially benefit

    A recent Barron’s story noted that: “With inflation so hot, the Fed’s next rate hike might be the biggest in decades,” and other sources are speculating just how big the rate hike will be. It seems likely that it will be a 75-basis-point interest rate increase, Reuters reports, and a recent Bloomberg headline said “Fed to inflict more pain on economy as it readies big rate hike.” At least one group of Americans have already benefited from these rates hikes, and will do so in the future too: savers.

  • Fed not adequately prepared to thwart Chinese information gathering -report

    The Federal Reserve does not have adequate systems to counter a "malign" effort by China to gather inside information on the U.S. economy and monetary policy, according to a report that was prepared by Republican staff of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, and promptly rejected by the Fed as "unfair, unsubstantiated, and unverified." The report, which was released on Tuesday, relies heavily on information provided by the U.S. central bank itself, dating back to a 2015 internal probe of what came to be known as the "P-Network," a group of 13 people at eight regional Fed banks whose patterns of "foreign travel, emails, details in curricula vitae, and academic backgrounds" raised concerns. The incidents cited in the document, rather than intellectual collaboration, pointed to "a sustained effort by China, over more than a decade, to gain influence over the Federal Reserve," according to the report.

  • Trump returns to Washington D.C. for first time since leaving office

    Donald Trump is set to return to Washington, D.C. for the first time since leaving office to give a speech at the America First Agenda Summit. His plans for 2024 remain a question as other prominent republicans appear poised to enter the race. Caitlin Huey Burns reports from Washington.

  • Germany and the E.U. both have multi-year plans to cut their reliance on Russian gas. Putin’s acting like the end is already here

    A Kremlin spokesman said Russia doesn’t want to cut off gas deliveries to Europe, but added that if the bloc continues “recklessly imposing sanctions…the situation may change.”

  • Coinbase under investigation after outburst against SEC

    Paul Grewal, chief legal officer at Coinbase, responded confidently.