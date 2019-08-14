Should You Like Next Fifteen Communications Group plc’s (LON:NFC) High Return On Capital Employed?

Today we'll evaluate Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Next Fifteen Communications Group:

0.16 = UK£27m ÷ (UK£242m - UK£77m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2019.)

So, Next Fifteen Communications Group has an ROCE of 16%.

Is Next Fifteen Communications Group's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Next Fifteen Communications Group's ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 9.8% average in the Media industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Regardless of where Next Fifteen Communications Group sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Next Fifteen Communications Group.

Do Next Fifteen Communications Group's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Next Fifteen Communications Group has total assets of UK£242m and current liabilities of UK£77m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 32% of its total assets. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a middling amount of current liabilities, increasing its ROCE somewhat.

Our Take On Next Fifteen Communications Group's ROCE