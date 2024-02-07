When is the next full moon of February? When to see the snow moon, micromoons and Jupiter

February might be the shortest month of the year, but what it lacks in days it is making up for in astronomical events this year.

From a new moon to a micromoon to a Jupiter sighting, here is what’s in store in the sky this month.

When is the next full moon?

February 27, 2021: A full moon rises over Milwaukee. The full moon is also referred to as the snow moon due to the snow cover on the ground at this time of year.

The next full moon, a snow moon and micromoon, will appear on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 7:30 a.m., according to TimeandDate.com.

Ahead of the full moon, a new moon will occur on Feb. 9 at 5:59 p.m., followed by a first quarter moon on Feb. 16 at 10:01 a.m. The last quarter moon occurred on Feb. 2 at 6:18 p.m., according to Almanac.

Due to the lower amount of moisture in the atmosphere during the winter, the stars seen during this new moon will have a bit more sparkle than those of other months.

What is a snow moon?

February's full moon is called the snow moon, named for the wintry atmosphere in some parts of the country. This moon also has been called the hunger moon. Snow makes hunting challenging, hence some tribes went hungry.

The full moon is named after the snow on the ground in the Northern Hemisphere.

Other names for the February full moon are the “hunger moon,” “storm moon,” “bald eagle moon” and “bear moon,” among others, in various Native American and Indigenous cultures.

About once every 19 years, February does not have a full moon, an occurrence known as a black moon. Due to time zone differences, this may not happen all over the world, according to TimeandDate.com.

What is a micromoon?

The black full moon can only occur in February, because the calendar month has fewer days (28 or 29 days) than the lunar month (about 29.5 days).

When a full moon or new moon is at its farthest point from earth, called apogee, it is known as a micromoon, the opposite of a supermoon, according to Almanac.

A micromoon looks approximately 14% smaller than a supermoon, with its illuminated area appearing 30% smaller, TimeandDate.com reports.

More solar sights in February

In this image provided by NASA, ESA, and the Hubble SM4 ERO Team, the planet Jupiter is pictured on July 23, 2009 in Space.

Stargazers are in for a trio of sky sights the third week of February.

If clouds are on hiatus on Feb. 17, you’ll have a clear view of the moon in the sky, with the constellation Orion below it and Jupiter to the right just after sunset, according to AccuWeather.

If it ends up being cloudy, the grouping can be seen on Feb. 18 and Feb. 19, too, although the moon will appear farther away from Orion and Jupiter with each passing night.

March full moon

March has the worm moon, named for the time of year when the ground begins to thaw and earthworms re-emerge, which invites birds to return. This has also been called the sap moon, as it marks the time when maple sap begins to flow and the annual tapping of maple trees begins.

Looking ahead, the full moon in March is called the "worm moon." It will be visible on March 25 at 3 a.m., according to TimeandDate.com.

Some say the moon is named after the earthworms of warming spring soil, but according to Jonathan Carver in the late 1700s, this moon refers to the larvae that emerge from the bark of trees and other winter hiding spots during this time, according to Almanac.

A Snow Full Moon rises during the top of the tenth inning during the Reedy River Rivalry at Fluor Field in Greenville, S.C. Saturday, February 27,2021.

The worm moon is called the paschal moon if it is the first full moon on or after March 21 and is used to determine Easter. Paschal moon dates range from March 21 to April 18, according to TimeandDate.com.

Similarly, some know it as the Lenten moon, denoting the Christian Lent period before Easter. Other names include the “crow moon,” “snow crust moon,” “plough moon,” “chaste moon” and “sap moon,” according to Native American and Celtic culture.

This full moon coincides with the spirit of rebirth, purity, new beginnings and cleaning that the March equinox brings.

