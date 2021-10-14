The next generation of consumers: Teenage spending habits

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Department of Labor on Wednesday proposed a rule aimed to override a pair of Trump-era measures that had barred retirement and pension plans from considering climate change and other environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors when they select investments. The DOL proposal, which is subject to a 60-comment period before it can be adopted, comes after the agency in March said it would not enforce the 2020 rules meant to curb investments based on environmental and social factors, which cover trillions of dollars in retirement accounts, and shareholder voting in corporate meetings. Trump administration officials had said the rules focused investment managers on retirees' financial interests and "material" risks to returns, rather than possible political issues.