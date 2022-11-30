Next generation: Hakeem Jeffries set to lead House Democrats

FILE - Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., talks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Nov. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
4
LISA MASCARO
·5 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Emboldened House Democrats are poised to usher in a new generation of leaders with Rep. Hakeem Jeffries becoming the first Black American to head a major political party in Congress as long-serving Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her team step aside.

Showing rare party unity after their midterm election losses, the House Democrats are expected to move seamlessly Wednesday from one history-making leader to another, uniting around the 57-year-old New Yorker, who has vowed to “get things done,” even after Republicans won control of the chamber.

“It’s a solemn responsibility that we are all inheriting,” Jeffries told reporters on the eve of Wednesday’s vote. “And the best thing that we can do as a result of the seriousness and solemnity of the moment is lean in hard and do the best damn job that we can for the people.”

It’s rare that a party that lost the midterm elections would so easily regroup and stands in stark contrast with the upheaval among Republicans, who are struggling to unite around GOP leader Kevin McCarthy as the new House speaker as they prepare to take control when the new Congress convenes in January.

Wednesday’s internal Democratic caucus votes are being held behind closed doors, and Jeffries and the other top leaders are expected to win by acclamation, without challengers.

The trio led by Jeffries, who is poised to become the Democratic minority leader, includes 59-year-old Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts as the Democratic whip and 43-year-old Rep. Pete Aguilar of California as caucus chairman. The new team of Democratic leaders is expected to slide into the slots held by Pelosi and her top lieutenants — Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland and Democratic Whip James Clyburn of South Carolina — as the 80-something leaders make way for the next generation.

But in many ways, the trio has been transitioning in plain sight, as one aide put it — Jeffries, Clark and Aguilar working with Pelosi’s nod these past several years in lower-rung leadership roles as the first woman to have the speaker’s gavel prepared to step down. Pelosi, of California, has led the House Democrats for the past 20 years, and colleagues late Tuesday granted her the honorific title of “speaker emerita.”

“It an important moment for the caucus — that there’s a new generation of leadership,” said Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., ahead of voting.

While Democrats will be relegated to the House minority in the new year, they will have a certain amount of leverage because the Republican majority is expected to be so slim and McCarthy’s hold on his party fragile.

The House's two new potential leaders, Jeffries and McCarthy, are of the same generation but have almost no real relationship to speak of — in fact the Democrat is known for leveling political barbs at the Republican from afar, particularly over the GOP’s embrace of former President Donald Trump. Jeffries served as a House manager during Trump’s first impeachment.

“We’re still working through the implications of Trumpism,” Jeffries said, “and what it has meant, as a very destabilizing force for American democracy.”

Jeffries said he hopes to find “common ground when possible” with Republicans but will “oppose their extremism when we must.”

On the other side of the Capitol, Jeffries will have a partner in Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer as two New Yorkers are poised to helm the Democratic leadership in Congress. They live about a mile (1.6 kilometers) apart in Brooklyn.

“There are going to be a group, in my judgment, of mainstream Republicans who are not going to want to go in the MAGA direction, and Hakeem’s the ideal type guy to work with them,” Schumer said in an interview, referencing Trump's “Make America Great Again” slogan.

Jeffries has sometimes been met with skepticism from party progressives, viewed as a more centrist figure among House Democrats.

But Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., a progressive and part of the “squad” of liberal lawmakers, said she has been heartened by the way Jeffries and his team are reaching out, even though they face no challengers.

“There’s a genuine sense that he wants to develop relationships and working partnerships with many of us,” she said.

Clark, who is seeking the No. 2 spot, is expected to speak to her colleagues Wednesday about the importance of being a unified party, as the Democrats transition to the minority, and confront the Republicans.

She is seen as a coalition builder on the leadership team, while Aguilar, in the No. 3 spot, is known as a behind-the-scenes conduit to centrists and even Republicans.

Clyburn, now the highest-ranking Black American in Congress, will seek to become the assistant democratic leader, helping the new generation to transition.

The election for Clyburn's post and several others are expected to be held Thursday.

Jeffries’ ascent comes as a milestone for Black Americans, the Capitol built with the labor of enslaved people and its dome later expanded during Abraham Lincoln’s presidency as a symbol the nation would stand during the Civil War.

“The thing about Pete, Katherine and myself is that we embrace what the House represents," Jeffries said, calling it “the institution closest to the people.”

While the House Democrats are often a big, diverse, “noisy family,” he said, “it’s a good thing. At the end of the day, we’re always committed to finding the highest common denominator in order to get big things done for everyday Americans.”

___

Associated Press writer Michelle L. Price in New York contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden making new commitments at Tribal Nations Summit

    President Joe Biden plans to make new commitments to Native American nations during the government's first in-person summit on tribal affairs in six years. The changes include uniform standards for federal agencies to consult with tribes, a plan to revitalize Native languages and new efforts to strengthen the tribal rights that are outlined in existing treaties with the U.S. government. Biden, a Democrat, is scheduled to address the White House Tribal Nations Summit on Wednesday, the opening day of the two-day summit.

  • Opinion: 'Houston, we have a problem.' Schools, parents must stop bickering, drop suspicion

    Parents and schools are not each other’s enemy, Susan Tave Zelman writes.

  • U.S. plans to boost purchases of Native goods, revitalize tribal languages

    The Biden administration will announce new actions on Wednesday to give Native American tribes more say in managing federal lands, boost purchases of tribal energy and other goods and services, and revitalize Native languages, the White House said. U.S. President Joe Biden and other Cabinet officials will announce the measures at this year's two-day Tribal Nations Summit, with additional steps focused on providing better access to capital for tribal nations, the White House said. Biden's three signature piece of legislation - laws dealing with infrastructure, climate and COVID-19 relief - have provided nearly $46 billion in funding for tribal communities and Native American people, the White House said.

  • Biden calls on Congress to prevent rail shutdown: ‘The economy’s at risk’

    President Biden on Tuesday told Democratic and Republican congressional leaders that the House and Senate must pass legislation to avert a rail shutdown, warning of risks to the economy. Biden met with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.)…

  • Senate passes Respect for Marriage Act

    Washington Times reporter Ramsey Touchberry joins FOX 5 to discuss the Respect for Marriage Act that the Senate passed Tuesday. If this bill becomes, law Touchberry says Republicans have their reservations.

  • Judge denies motion to suppress evidence in aggravated vehicular homicide case

    Craig Franklin was the driver who reportedly struck Richard Castle, 51, of Marion, as he was attempting to cross the street on July 11, 2021.

  • German parliament set to label 1930s Ukraine famine genocide

    Germany's parliament is expected to approve a resolution Wednesday labeling as genocide Ukraine's 1930s “Holodomor" — a famine believed to have killed more than 3 million Ukrainians under the repressive rule of Soviet leader Josef Stalin. The resolution is being brought to the lower house, or Bundestag, by the three parties in Chancellor Olaf Scholz's governing coalition and the main opposition bloc. It comes days after Ukrainians marked the 90th anniversary of the start of the famine.

  • Pike County murder trial: Jury deliberations over George Wagner start today

    Jury deliberations will start today to decide the fate of George Wagner the Fourth.

  • Zanesville men plead guilty for role in mass overdose

    Garland Lewis was in court to plead guilty to five counts of corrupting with drugs. The charges stem from an incident that occurred earlier this year.

  • Hakeem Jeffries’ likely elevation set to please US pro-Israel groups

    Democrat set to succeed Nancy Pelosi maintains ties to Aipac and others but could be challenged by critics in his own caucus

  • South African Parliament to Release Ramaphosa Scandal Report

    (Bloomberg) -- The findings of an advisory panel set up by South Africa’s parliament to probe whether there are grounds for lawmakers to take action against President Cyril Ramaphosa in connection with a scandal over a robbery at his game farm will be published later on Wednesday.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItNYC Bec

  • How China’s Biggest Protests in Decades Unfolded Over Five Days

    Large protests erupted across China as crowds voiced their frustration at nearly three years of Covid-19 controls. Here’s how a deadly fire in Xinjiang sparked domestic upheaval and a political dilemma for Xi Jinping’s leadership. Photo credit: Thomas Peter/Reuters

  • Belgium holds players' meeting after poor start to World Cup

    Belgium’s squad held a meeting where players aired their “honest” views about how the team can salvage its World Cup campaign, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said Tuesday. Belgium arrived in Qatar as the No. 2-ranked team and one of the tournament favorites, but was unconvincing in a 1-0 win over Canada before losing to Morocco 2-0 on Sunday. The team needs to beat Croatia in its final group game on Thursday to guarantee advancing to the last 16.

  • Pa. county meeting again to certify midterm results after Republican-led delay

    The Luzerne County Board of Elections in Pennsylvania is set to meet on Wednesday to vote again on certifying the county's results from the 2022 midterm election -- two days after an unusual delay caused by two Republicans and one Democrat on the board. According to ABC affiliate WNEP, two Republican members of the board voted at a Monday meeting against certifying the results while two Democrats voted to certify and one Democratic member abstained. Local paper The Times Leader reported that the board members who voted not to certify cited paper ballot issues on Election Day, and many who attended the public meeting spoke against certifying the results.

  • Missouri man charged with sexually assaulting an incapacitated victim

    A St. Louis, Missouri man with family ties to Hillsdale County has been charged with sexually assaulting an incapacitated person two years ago.

  • U.S. Senate passes same-sex marriage protection bill

    STORY: The U.S. Senate passed a bill on Tuesday protecting same-sex marriage.The Respect for Marriage Act requires the federal government to recognize a union if it was legal in the state in which it was performed.The bill passed 61 to 36, with 60 votes needed for passage. The narrowly tailored bill is meant to be a backstop against the Supreme Court over fears it could overturn a 2015 decision that legalized gay marriage nationwide.Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the bill was deeply personal for him."Today, the long but inexorable march towards greater equality advances forward. By passing this bill, the Senate is sending a message to every American that... sending a message that every American needs to hear. No matter who you are, or who you love, you deserve dignity and equal treatment under the law. As the chamber knows, this is personal to me, and the first people I will call when this bill passes are my daughter and her wife."The new Senate measure does not, however, bar states from blocking same-sex or interracial marriages if the Supreme Court allowed them to do so.The currently Democrat-led House still also needs to approve this bill before it's sent to President Joe Biden and signed into law--and Republicans will control that chamber of Congress next year.Same-sex marriage has been thought to be under threat since June when the now conservative-dominated supreme court undid 50 years of precedent and struck down the right to abortion.In a concurring opinion, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas wrote the court should consider reversing other decisions protecting individual freedoms.About 568,000 married same-sex couples live in the United States, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

  • Cameroon stages World Cup comeback after dropping goalkeeper

    Cameroon staged an impressive comeback in a 3-3 draw against Serbia at the World Cup despite replacing its goalkeeper at the last minute. Coach Rigobert Song said he dropped his starting goalkeeper for “disciplinary reasons,” but didn't give any specifics. “In a group you need to respect the rules that apply to everybody, and I prefer to ensure that the team takes precedence over individuals,” Song said.

  • Wall Street down sharply on Apple and China fears

    STORY: Wall Street tumbled on Monday as protests in major Chinese cities against strict COVID-19 policies sparked concerns about the global economy.Rare protests in major Chinese cities over the weekend against the country's strict zero-COVID curbs are exacerbating worries about growth in the world's second-largest economy.The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell almost 500 points, dropping nearly one-and-a-half percent. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both dropped over one-point-five percent. Apple shares fell $3.89, down more than two-point-six percent, dragging down the benchmark S&P 500 index as worker unrest at the world's biggest iPhone factory in China fanned fears of a deeper hit to the already constrained production of higher-end phones. "I think you're going to see some real supply-chain issues..."Greg Swenson is a founding partner at Brigg Macadam. "Apple's producing their iPhone 14 Pro and that's really going to have some effect because the manufacturing in Zhengzhou is going to be, the unrest is actually happening in the factory that makes these iPhones."Mitigating those loses, shares of e-commerce behemoth Amazon.com rose nearly six-tenths of a percent after an industry report estimated spending on Cyber Monday, the biggest U.S. online shopping day, would climb as much as $11.6 billion.Also sounding something of an optimistic note: John Williams, the New York Federal Reserve Bank president."I expect real GDP to increase only modestly this year, and in 2023."Williams told the New York Economic Club that he saw the Fed maintaining it's policy of interest rate hikes to combat inflation, but said he was already seeing signs that the rate hikes were having the desired effect and did not forecast an economic recession."It will take some time, but I'm fully confident that we'll return to a sustained period of price stability."[flash]"The Fed has been wrong so much in the last two years, really the last five years."Greg Swenson was far more pessimistic in his forecast, and expected inflation would not come down until unemployment climbed significantly higher."I think you're going to see the Fed continue to raise rates, cause unemployment to go higher, and that will result in some economic contraction, for sure."This week, investors will keep a close watch on November consumer confidence data, due on Tuesday; the government's second estimate for third-quarter gross domestic product, due on Wednesday; and November's jobs report due on Friday.

  • Unique road tests awaits young Ohio State team in trip to Duke's Cameron Indoor Stadium

    Ohio State has played three neutral-site games, but the Buckeyes will get their first true road test at Duke on Wednesday night.

  • Ukraine Latest: US Weighs Terrorism Label for the Wagner Group

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is weighing whether to label Russia’s Wagner Group as a foreign terrorist organization, two people familiar with the matter said, as part of efforts to handicap the privately owned military company that has played a role in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offlo