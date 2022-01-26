Next-Generation Hospitality: Join Sonder CEO and CFO in Fireside Chat Feb 1 at 2PM ET

IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association will host a fireside chat with the CEO and CFO of Sonder Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: SOND) on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 2pm ET to discuss the recent listing on Nasdaq, company fundamentals, growth, past performance, and strategic objectives as well as a general outlook for the travel industry. The live event will feature Sonder CEO & Co-Founder Francis Davidson and CFO & President Sanjay Banker joined by IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone and Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks in a moderated video session lasting approximately 60 minutes and including a Q&A with the audience.

About Sonder

Sonder (Nasdaq: SOND) is revolutionizing hospitality through innovative, tech-enabled service and inspiring, thoughtfully designed accommodations combined into one seamless experience. Launched in 2014 and headquartered in San Francisco, Sonder provides a variety of accommodation options — from spacious rooms to fully-equipped suites and apartments — found in over 35 markets spanning ten countries and three continents. The Sonder app gives guests full control over their stay. Complete with self-service features, simple check-in and 24/7 on-the-ground support, amenities and services at Sonder are just a tap away, making a world of better stays open to all.

Messrs. Davidson & Banker will discuss:

De-SPAC and recent public listing

Fundamentals, growth, past performance, and strategic objectives

Outlook on travel industry

About the Speakers:

Francis Davidson is the Co-Founder and CEO of Sonder, a leading next-generation hospitality company that is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. With thousands of beautiful spaces built for travel and life, Sonder is pioneering a new category of accommodations. Today, Sonder operates in 35+ cities across 10 countries and has welcomed over 1 million guests as of May 31, 2021 In 2018, Francis was nominated to Forbes’ “30 under 30” list for Consumer Technology. Francis studied Philosophy and Economics at McGill University. He enjoys science, art and literature.

Sanjay Banker is President and CFO of Sonder, a leading tech-enabled hospitality company that aims to redefine the travel experience by offering the best parts of home and hotel. Sonder operates thousands of beautifully designed spaces in vibrant neighborhoods across 35+ cities in 10 countries. Sanjay has over 20 years of experience as an operator, investor, and consultant. Over his career, he’s served on 9 boards and completed 15 investments, representing over $4 billion of invested equity capital. Prior to joining Sonder, Sanjay was a Partner at TPG Growth, where he was part of a leadership team that quadrupled the size of the platform, from $3 billion to $13 billion in just 6 years. He led Consumer investing and was also active in Technology, Communications, Transportation, and Industrials. Prior to TPG, Sanjay spent 9 years at Bain Capital Private Equity, investing in Technology, Media, and Consumer companies. He previously was an Engagement Manager at McKinsey & Company. Sanjay serves on the Board of Governors of the Boys and Girls Clubs of San Francisco. He also earned degrees from Harvard Business School and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

