Next generation of K-9 handlers walk the stage at HCC

Dec. 13—Law enforcement officers from around Western North Carolina convened in Haywood County last week for a special graduation ceremony recognizing K-9 handlers who've completed their training.

For Haywood County Sheriff's Deputy Jesse Mease, the day was bittersweet.

In August 2022, Mease's friend, mentor and fellow deputy Brennan Mehaffey passed away. The death rocked the local law enforcement community.

The news was especially devastating for Mease, as Mehaffey had been his field training officer. The two bonded and continued their friendship beyond their time as trainer and trainee.

"We talked pretty regularly," Mease said. "We didn't work the same shift, but we always checked in with each other. He always asked how my parents were doing. We were good friends. It really shocked me when we lost him."

Chief Deputy Matthew Trantham recalled asking Mease what he planned to name the new K-9 that had been assigned to him. The K-9 came with the name Fox, but it's not uncommon for a new owner to rename a dog.

Mease said he was thinking about naming it Radar, but Trantham suggested another idea: what about naming the dog Bren in honor of Mehaffey?

Mease liked the idea, and after talking to Mehaffey's parents, the dog became Bren.

"It's an honor to be able to still work with him in a way — to carry on the name and honor him in this way," Mease said.

The graduation was an emotional day for Mehaffey's parents, who were also in attendance.

Little did Mease know, however, there was a surprise waiting for him after the ceremony.

"As far as he knows, I'm still waiting on a kennel for the car," Trantham told the crowd as the ceremony concluded. "But what he doesn't know is that the car is actually finished."

As attendees headed outside, they found a patrol car covered in a tarp. As the tarp was removed, the surprise came to fruition. Mease's official K-9 handler car had not only been outfitted with a kennel for Bren, but had a memorial to Mehaffey on the back window reading "In loving memory of Deputy Brennan Mehaffey."

Mease said he knew he would have the kennel but was surprised by the memorial to his fallen brother.

"It's pretty awesome," Mease said. "I obviously knew I was going to have my car with a kennel, but I didn't know it was going to be done up so nice or that it was going to have 'in memory' of him on the back. It means a lot to be riding around with his name on the back."

About mid-way through the eight-week K-9 handler training course, Mease had to get a new dog. The original dog he was assigned just did not work out. But it was apparently meant to be since his new dog became Bren.

"Jesse is the only person I've ever known of to start the school with one dog and finish school with another dog," Trantham said. "We took a chance on a donated dog, but it didn't work out. We wound up getting him another dog, and he's done really, really well picking up with another dog."

Rest of the class

Along with Mease, multiple other officers received their K-9 certificates, including others from Haywood, and each with their own story to tell.

The ranks included Maggie Valley Police Sgt. Logan Wood and Waynesville Police Officer Chelsea Parton.

"To the handlers, I'm extremely proud of each and every one of you," Waynesville Assistant Police Chief Brandon Gilmore said.

Waynesville Police Officer Cameron Gasperson also completed the course to become a K-9 trainer.

"I'm really proud of you guys," Trantham said. "I'm excited to see what you all will do. You'll have highs and lows, and you'll become extra attached to these dogs because you'll spend more time with them than you do with the guys you work with or your family."

The ceremony was momentous for Wood. It's his second dog during his time with the Maggie Valley Police Department. His previous dog had been taken away from him and donated by former police chief Russell Gilliland, who had concerns about perceived aggression.

The loss of his dog led Wood to leave the department but later came back after the department came under new leadership. Wood's new dog is named Karma.

"To me, it's the greatest thing in this career — being a K-9 handler," Wood said. "It's the most rewarding position you can have. When I had that stripped away, it was almost like I didn't want to be in law enforcement anymore. This kind of rekindled that love for the profession."

Parton also has a story to tell. Her completion of the program makes her the first female K-9 handler in Haywood County history.

"I feel honored more so that it's so early on in my career, and I get an opportunity like this," Parton said.

The officer previously worked in dispatch for Waynesville Police. She knew she wanted to work with K-9s and had talked to handlers from different agencies about what the job was like.

"It's always been something I've wanted to do," Parton said. "I just didn't think it would happen so quickly."

Earlier this year, Gilmore's own K-9, Arco — whom he had served alongside for years — passed away. With the loss of his dog, Gilmore made the tough decision to step away from being a trainer for other K-9 officers within the department in the future.

While he is not yet stepping away right now, he said that is the plan in the future and Gasperson will step into his place as a trainer when that time comes.

"It's real tough to prepare the guy that's taking over your spot," Gilmore said.

Gilmore's breath of knowledge will always make him a patriarch of the Haywood County K-9 community, but the ceremony served as a passing of the torch to the next generation.

The ceremony

So many turned out for the graduation held at Haywood Community College in the public safety building that the room had to be enlarged. The start time was delayed as a partition between two classrooms had to be removed, allowing the larger-than-expected group to fit.

"I'm at a loss of words for all the support for these guys," Gilmore said.

Gilmore started the ceremony by giving thanks to various department heads, supervisors and Haywood Community College.

He thanked Haywood Community College for hosting the K-9 certification course, which allows the officers to count the credit hours toward their required career training and education.

"It means a lot to them to be able to run this through the community college to get those credits," Gilmore said.

Gilmore also referred to the K-9 handlers as a family within the family of law enforcement and said that "K-9 is the best career ever."

He also praised the officers for completing this course and finishing their training in just a couple of months.

"When you start training dogs, it's hard to learn this in a few weeks," Gilmore said.