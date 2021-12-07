The next generation of NASA astronauts

The Conversation

New mathematics have shown that lines of energy can be used to describe the universe. zf L/Moment via Getty ImagesMatter is what makes up the universe, but what makes up matter? This question has long been tricky for those who think about it – especially for the physicists. Reflecting recent trends in physics, my colleague Jeffrey Eischen and I have described an updated way to think about matter. We propose that matter is not made of particles or waves, as was long thought, but – more fundamenta