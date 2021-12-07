The next generation of NASA astronauts
NASA officials have selected 10 candidates out of 12,000 to train as their next generation of astronauts at the Johnson Space Center in Texas.
The only rover currently on the "dark side" of the Moon, China's Yutu 2, has discovered a "mystery hut" object it now aims to explore. The post Rover Eyes a ‘Mystery Hut’ on the Far-Side of the Moon appeared first on Nerdist.
Most astronomers believe that life does exist in locations other than Earth. Even NASA’s official position is that it seems almost inevitable.
A SpaceX flight surgeon and an elite track cyclist are among the new class of 10 astronaut candidates, NASA announced on Monday.Why it matters: "These NASA astronauts will plan, train and fly missions to the International Space Station and to the Moon under Artemis, and eventually onto Mars," Vanessa Wyche, the director of NASA's Johnson Space Center, said during an event announcing the new astronaut candidates.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.How it wor
A ULA Atlas V rocket rolled to its pad at Cape Canaveral on Friday, putting its most powerful configuration on course for launch this weekend.
The Geminids are considered the "best and most reliable annual meteor showers," according to NASA
New mathematics have shown that lines of energy can be used to describe the universe. zf L/Moment via Getty ImagesMatter is what makes up the universe, but what makes up matter? This question has long been tricky for those who think about it – especially for the physicists. Reflecting recent trends in physics, my colleague Jeffrey Eischen and I have described an updated way to think about matter. We propose that matter is not made of particles or waves, as was long thought, but – more fundamenta
Upcoming astronomical events to see and do around the Sarasota-Manatee area.
A former Augustan found the fate of long lost airmen in this combat mystery.
Paleontologists in Italy have discovered a trove of pristine dinosaur fossils that offer a new way of viewing the region's geological history. The post Trove of Pristine Dinosaur Fossils Unearthed in Italy appeared first on Nerdist.
Astra, an upstart launch provider with high-profile investors and dozens of contracts under its belt, will fly its next mission from the Space Coast.
The ornate dagger unearthed at the battlefield near a Swiss mountain gorge was found by an amateur archaeologist using a metal detector.
The chile pepper experiment was the longest in the history of the International Space Station, which took NASA officials by surprise.
European space company ArianeGroup will develop a reusable mini-launcher to compete with the likes of Elon Musk's SpaceX, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday. The launcher "must be able to be operational in 2026", Le Maire said during a trip to the ArianeGroup site at Vernon in Normandy, where the engines of Ariane rockets are tested. In other words, we will have our SpaceX, we will have our Falcon 9.
The latest coronavirus variant reminds us that we’re losing the race to adapt.
A team of researchers in China has made a novel eco-friendly bioplastic out of salmon sperm DNA and vegetable oil. The post Eco-Friendly Plastic Made of Salmon Sperm Invented in China appeared first on Nerdist.
As the omicron coronavirus variant spreads in southern Africa and pops up in countries all around the world, scientists are anxiously watching a battle play out that could determine the future of the pandemic. Can the latest competitor to the world-dominating delta overthrow it? “It’s still early days, but increasingly, data is starting to trickle in, suggesting that omicron is likely to outcompete delta in many, if not all, places,” said Dr. Jacob Lemieux, who monitors variants for a research collaboration led by Harvard Medical School.
The six men and four women could fly to the space station and on future missions to the Moon.
The stegouros elengassen was discovered in Chile. Its tail resembles an Aztec war club, said a paleontologist.
“I don't think it's a foregone conclusion they will be the leader in space at the end of the decade, but they are on an incredible pace,” he said.
Photographers shot photos of a crescent sun rising and a dark moon blocking its light, during the only total solar eclipse of 2021, in Antarctica.